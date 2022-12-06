Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard
Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced. Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play. Over the...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement
Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement
Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
NFL Player's Wife Not Happy With Brittney Griner Trade
The United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home. It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal. A...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral
There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Ex-Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara Has Honest Admission On His Final Year At UM
Cade McNamara is looking to change the narrative surrounding his game. In a sit-down with coach Jordan Palmer and Texans' quarterback Kyle Allen this week on "The Room" podcast, McNamara recounted his final year at Michigan and offered his take on why he chose to transfer away from the ...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0