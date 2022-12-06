Read full article on original website
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. Nungesser said having a float in the Rose Parade is all about promoting Louisiana tourism. The float appeared in the parade for the...
fgazette.com
UPHS students honored for quick response
On November 17, a medical emergency occurred in Coach Richard Roy’s classroom at Union Parish High School. One student began having a medical emergency during a chemistry class made up of 11th-grade students. While most students evacuated the room and stood in the hall, seven students reacted and assisted with the aid of their fellow student. Three of the students stayed with Coach Roy and provided immediate aid to the student in duress. The remainder of the students went and found Sgt. Darien Brown, Deputy Kyle Piercy, Coach Devario Jerro, and the school-based community health center nurses. Their swift actions lead to a timely rendering of aid and notification/response of Pafford EMS.
myarklamiss.com
State Representative Michael C. Echols donates $100K to the ULM foundation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Foundation recently celebrated the creation of The Michael C. Echols Superior Graduate Scholarship Endowment, donated by Louisiana State Representative Michael Echols. The $100,000 endowment will provide financial assistance to a ULM student pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree. I’m...
KNOE TV8
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
KNOE TV8
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
KEDM
Mural reveal at Ruston's Greenwood Park on site of old Greenwood School
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council will celebrate the completion of the mural on Greenwood Park’s Blue Gym building on Thursday, December 8, from 4-5 p.m. Mural artists Vitus Shell and Drek Davis, members of the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana, will be there to discuss their work. The public is invited to attend the reception and ribbon cutting at the building, located at 1306 Cornell Street, and hear a special performance by the Grambling State University Choir.
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Police Department raises funds for two charities
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department raises money for two charities, both of which benefit the community in different ways. One charity, C.O.P.S., provides helpful resources for grieving co-workers and families of fallen officers. The SPD has even benefited from the charity themselves as they received help when Sgt. David Kyle Elahi was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.
Louisiana man who ‘goes where God tells him to go’ accused of scaring hospital staff, patients
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that Salvadore A. Campagna, 42, was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to deputies, Campagna was arrested six days earlier and charged with trespassing. […]
Dwayne Ramsey Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
If you'll pardon me while I hop up on my podium and preach, I'd really appreciate it. As a deer hunter, one of my biggest pet peeves is when other deer hunters have absolutely no regard for the impression they give of all other deer hunters. Those people who will...
“Miracle Revival” happening at Monroe Civic Center on December 27th and December 28th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Faithful followers of Evangilistic Ministry will host a Miracle Revival on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The revival will be at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, La. The services start at 7 PM nightly.
KNOE TV8
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Near 100-year-old Historic building In Monroe receives massive facelift
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s received a few new upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols, state representative for district 14 and developer for the Miller Roy Building has turned the property into a sixty-six-unit […]
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the […]
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts annual “Santa Claus Patrol”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started conducting its annual “Santa Claus Patrol.” Deputies will wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots busy with holiday shoppers. According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
Downtown West Monroe to host its annual Children’s Lighted Bike Parade on Friday, December 9th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown West Monroe will host its annual Children’s Lighted Bike Parade on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 6 PM. Participants are encouraged to lineup in Alley Park starting at 5:15 PM. There will be prizes for best dressed and most festive. There are no entry fees; however, donations are encouraged […]
KNOE TV8
Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Calhoun in the late night hours of Dec. 8, 2022. Just after 11:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a crash involving one vehicle that happened on U.S. Hwy. 80, west of Laney Crocker Rd. The crash killed Samantha F. Simon, 30, of Calhoun.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Skyler Lynn Scott, 10/4/196; 177 Aldridge Lane, Downsville, La; FTA. Alyson, Nale, 1/25/1980, 673 Turkey Creek Rd; FTA, FTA Marion, La. 6th St Apt 8, Bernice, La; FTA Henry Lee Gaymon Jr.; 9/25/1978;. 705 Priscilla Lane, Simple Assault, Lafayette, La; Disturbing the Peace/ Language. December 4. Russell Eugene Roberson,. 11/5/1992;...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana man arrested, accused of urinating on ER nurses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Louisiana man is facing assault charges after police say he relieved himself on nurses at a Monroe emergency room. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to St. Francis Medical Center Sunday in response to a disturbance and arrived to find 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray, who had been brought to the ER by Monroe police officers and allegedly became aggressive with the nursing staff and assaulted multiple nurses.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
