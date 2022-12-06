Read full article on original website
Down 20, LSU rallies to edge Wake Forest on late layup
LSU’s Justice Hill scored a layup on a Wake Forest defensive breakdown with 2.1 seconds left as the Tigers, who
KPLC TV
1972 W.O. Boston Panthers football team remembered for their greatness
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana high school football championships are set for this week, and 50 years ago marks the last time a Lake Charles high school won a state title. In 1972, the W.O. Boston Panthers etched their name in high school football history, but getting there was...
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
Louisiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Louisiana high school football scores on SBLive as the LHSAA state champions are crowned
Ouachita Christian football bests Vermilion Catholic's defense in LHSAA championship win
NEW ORLEANS – Rewind the clocks back to last season. Ouachita Christian had a spot to fill at corner for the ailing Tristan Wiley and coach Steven Fitzhugh conducted a tryout of sorts among the team. Broc Hogan participated and didn't crack the top 10 to fill in at corner, Fitzhugh recalled. ...
Bogus Touchdown Call Decides Georgia State Championship (Video)
The officials involved will surely have some questions to answer after a pivotal head-scratching decision.
Belle Vernon wins first state championship in program history
The Belle Vernon Leopards made school history Saturday as they claimed the first state title for their district. The Leopards faced off against Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA 3A championship. The title was won in a tight victory, with the final score sitting at 9-8. A forced fumble allowed Belle Vernon...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their first state championship in school history after knocking off Iowa on the road. They’ve never advanced to the Superdome since the school was built in the 1980s. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has...
Updated odds to win the national championship ahead of the College Football Playoff
Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff. And while it came via a rather unconventional route after a loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes still have a seat at the table and hope to finish off the most divine feast of the 2022 season. The odds to win the national...
STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See
The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
How back-to-back losses put Oak Grove football on path to winning LHSAA state championship
NEW ORLEANS – Oak Grove needed something to change. It was Oct. 7 and the Tigers had just lost their second consecutive game, this time to Haynesville on the road by just a touchdown. The week before they had been crushed by Mangham at home. ...
