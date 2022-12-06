ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTBS

Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their first state championship in school history after knocking off Iowa on the road. They’ve never advanced to the Superdome since the school was built in the 1980s. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has...
STONEWALL, LA
KPEL 96.5

STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See

The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
LAFAYETTE, LA

