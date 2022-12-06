You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.

