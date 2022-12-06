ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again

You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Markets Insider

Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
Markets Insider

Markets shouldn't get caught up in recession fears, and the Fed's credibility is near an all-time high, Jefferies' chief market strategist says

Markets shouldn't fixate on the potential for a recession, Jefferies' chief market strategist says. David Zervos pointed to strong economic data and anchored inflation expectations - a sign that the Fed has restored its credibility. "Everything suggests to me their credibility is actually near an all-time high," he said to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy