Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
We're nowhere near a market bottom and stocks won't hit a low until the yield curve improves and the Fed stops tightening, top economist David Rosenberg says
We're nowhere near a market bottom, economist David Rosenberg told CNBC. He pointed to the inverted yield curve and continued Fed tightening, which both prevent stocks from hitting a low. Rosenberg has been a loud critic of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to kill inflation, calling a recession a "sure...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
The Fed could hike rates to an 'Armageddon' level not seen in 22 years, but the effect on stocks wouldn't be catastrophic, JPMorgan says
The Fed could raise rates to an "Armageddon" level of 6.5%, which hasn't been done since 2000, JPMorgan analysts said. A rate that high would weigh on equities, bonds, and credit, but total downside would remain limited. That's because equities and bonds have already seen big losses in 2022, so...
Benzinga
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again
You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
Stocks are trading at a fair valuation, and it's not time to be bearish as the market has deflated and the Fed is on track for a soft landing, former PIMCO chief economist says
Stocks are fairly valued, and it's no time to be a "big bear" about the stock market, according to Paul McCulley. The former PIMCO chief economist pointed to overvalued areas of the market cooling off, as well as cooling economic data. That makes a soft landing or a growth recession...
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall
European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Stocks, bond yields dip as U.S. data muddies Fed rates outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.
Watch out for another Fed policy mistake given these 'clouds on the horizon' in the jobs report, Mohamed El-Erian says
The latest jobs report showed there are economic 'clouds on the horizon', Mohamed El-Erian has warned. US labor force participation fell even as wages carried on rising, according to November's employment data. Markets need to watch out for a possible Federal Reserve policy mistake, El-Erian said. The latest US jobs...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
Markets shouldn't get caught up in recession fears, and the Fed's credibility is near an all-time high, Jefferies' chief market strategist says
Markets shouldn't fixate on the potential for a recession, Jefferies' chief market strategist says. David Zervos pointed to strong economic data and anchored inflation expectations - a sign that the Fed has restored its credibility. "Everything suggests to me their credibility is actually near an all-time high," he said to...
Wall Street's top commentators are torn on what the Federal Reserve will do next. Here's what to know.
Good morning, readers. Phil Rosen here, reporting from Manhattan. Christmas is 19 days away and the weather's getting colder, but sooner still is the next Fed meeting, eight days out, and the economy's still running hot. Traders are largely expecting policymakers to make a 50-basis-point rate hike, a smaller move...
