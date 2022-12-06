Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO
WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Mom charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
Syracuse, N.Y. — An Oswego County mom accused of causing her son’s death has been charged Friday with collecting his Social Security disability benefits for months after he died. Lisa M. Waldron, 43, of Palmero, was indicted Friday with 14 counts of Social Security fraud and 11 counts...
informnny.com
Officials seize 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection. On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK. Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Name: William P. Murphy. White Male, 45 years...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
Brief lockdown at Watertown H.S. over concerns about possible firearm
The concerns stemmed from a possible firearm in a car on the property.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of all counts of a Grand Jury indictment following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, members of the Utica Police and...
informnny.com
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with acting in manner injurious to child in Remsen, police say
REMSEN- A local woman is faced with a child endangerment charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Kimberly S. Roberts, 50, of Remsen, NY was arrested Monday morning by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (<17).
WKTV
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
Comments / 1