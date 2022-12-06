ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO

WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Officials seize 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection. On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP

WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth

LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
LORRAINE, NY
informnny.com

Clayton hunter charged with trespassing

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys town of Rodman home

TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
RODMAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Missing Watertown teen found safe

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
BROWNVILLE, NY
WKTV

Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
WATERTOWN, NY

