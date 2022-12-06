ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday. Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I...
The Spun

Alex Morgan Had 3-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Trade

Earlier Thursday morning, the United States announced it completed a prisoner swap with Russia. The United States was able to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home, while sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russa. Fellow American Paul Whelan was not included in the deal. Just about every athlete has...
People

Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
SheKnows

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Looks So Much Like Her Dad in a Sweet Series of Birthday Photos

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her second youngest daughter’s birthday with a series of adorable photos, and we can’t help but notice how much she looks like her late daddy, legendary Lakers player Kobe Bryant. In an Instagram post captioned, “Happy 6th Birthday sweet Bianka Bella! We love you so much baby! Xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 😘😘 🎂 🎉🥳🎁,” the mom of four shared five sweet snaps of her growing girl, and in each photo, she’s the spitting image of her dad. From her wide smile to the gentle sparkle in her eyes, it’s giving Kobe to the fullest, and we imagine it’s a...
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son

Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
The Spun

The Spun

