Canadian Cops Say They Can’t Comb Landfill for Serial Killer’s Three Victims

Twitter

Less than a week after 35-year-old Jeremy Skibicki was charged with the murders of at least four Indigenous women, Canadian police said that they do not plan to mount a search of the Manitoba landfill where three of his alleged victims’ bodies are believed to have been dumped. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said at a news conference on Tuesday that there was “no hope that there would be a successful recovery” of the remains of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified woman christened Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by First Nations officials in recent days. (The remains of another victim, Rebecca Contois, 24, were recovered from a separate landfill earlier this year.) Smyth clarified that funding was not an issue, but that factors like the presence of asbestos and the preponderance of waste at the site had contributed to the decision. “We acknowledge that the families are heartbroken, we acknowledge that they’re angry… A successful search and recovery in this circumstance isn’t feasible,” he said. Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Harris’ daughter, Cambria, had demanded accountability. “Is human life not feasible?” she asked, with her sister, Kera, adding, “These women are deserving of a proper resting place—not to be left alone in a landfill in the dead of winter.”

Read it at CBC