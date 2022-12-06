ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Cops Say They Can’t Comb Landfill for Serial Killer’s Three Victims

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Less than a week after 35-year-old Jeremy Skibicki was charged with the murders of at least four Indigenous women, Canadian police said that they do not plan to mount a search of the Manitoba landfill where three of his alleged victims’ bodies are believed to have been dumped. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said at a news conference on Tuesday that there was “no hope that there would be a successful recovery” of the remains of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified woman christened Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, by First Nations officials in recent days. (The remains of another victim, Rebecca Contois, 24, were recovered from a separate landfill earlier this year.) Smyth clarified that funding was not an issue, but that factors like the presence of asbestos and the preponderance of waste at the site had contributed to the decision. “We acknowledge that the families are heartbroken, we acknowledge that they’re angry… A successful search and recovery in this circumstance isn’t feasible,” he said. Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Harris’ daughter, Cambria, had demanded accountability. “Is human life not feasible?” she asked, with her sister, Kera, adding, “These women are deserving of a proper resting place—not to be left alone in a landfill in the dead of winter.”

Anna Lewis
3d ago

This is Canada but it's wrong not to bring these family closure by recovering their bodies. The USA does I've read so many cases where we bring this kind of justice to heartbroken families. I believe Canada just doesn't care about their Indigenous women. They have abused these people for many years in the past apparently still happening.

