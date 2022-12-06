ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Orange County Social Services officials say money is available to help during housing crisis

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiFci_0jZdZ9fb00

News 12 is continuing to highlight the affordable housing crisis affecting many people in the Hudson Valley.

News 12 reported on Monday about two women struggling to find affordable housing in Orange County, and now we are finding out about help that's available locally during the nationwide crisis.

"We have to look at people on a case-by-case basis and see what program they fit into," said Orange County Social Services Director Terri Torchio.

Orange County Department of Social Services officials say more help is available than people may realize, including money for back rent and a rent supplement program to help folks who are above poverty level.

"If you're at risk of losing your rental unit, please call 845-291-4000," said Orange County Social Services Commissioner Darcie Miller. "You can also call our 24/7 hotline, 311."

Officials say an additional 600,000 affordable housing units are needed statewide and that locally, shelters and motels used to house the homeless are packed now that pandemic relief programs are over.

"Really, what Newburgh needs to do is enact a rent freeze," says activist Aaron Fernando with For the Many.

Activists like Fernando are pushing for new local and state laws, but landlords are pushing back.

A law in Newburgh and Kingston making it harder to evict tenants was blocked by judges in both counties.

Their attorney calls the law an "irresponsible effort" to cancel landlord rights, but tenant activists say the purpose was to help keep people in their homes.

"It's really very frightening what could happen to a lot of Newburgh tenants, and they may not have a place to go," said Fernando.

Comments / 5

TinaNY
3d ago

they will tell you there's help available but but that never happens and you just get a denial letter...it's happening to a friend who's landlord raised his rent 450 a month with a months notice. this guy works his butt off at 2 jobs to support his 2 kids and cant get anyone to help him. it shouldn't be legal to raise anyone's rent that high.

Reply
4
JustMyOpinion
3d ago

Money for those already sucking the system and insuring their lack of income meets their requirements. Disgraceful!!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County lawmakers urge governor to veto Grieving Families Act

CARMEL – Five of the nine-member Putnam County Legislature have signed onto a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to veto the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. The local lawmakers –...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy