ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Rouge, MI

Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

By Andres Gutierrez
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGEPR_0jZdZ1bn00

Courtesy: LaToria Cook

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son.

"I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday.

Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him.

"One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically abused him, really," Michael Fortner, Taylor's attorney, said.

Like any mom, Terrance's mother, Latoria Cook, couldn't believe adults would beat a child.

The school didn't give her a reason why it happened.

"When I showed up, I just seen him with an ice bag and blood everywhere. Ripped-up shirt. They had gave him another shirt to put on," Cook said.

Taylor suffered a swollen eye, scratches and bruises from the alleged beatdown. The then-15-year-old was already recovering from neck injuries he sustained while playing football.

When they went to the River Rogue Police for help, there wasn't much of it.

"Lack of cooperation, lack of investigation, and deliberate attempts to try to hide evidence of what happened to this young man from his family," Fortner said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the police department asking about this case, but as of Tuesday evening, no one has responded.

The school district superintendent, Derrick Coleman, told CBS News Detroit over the phone that they take any allegation of assault with a sense of urgency. He wouldn't go into specifics about this case. But his understanding is that the guard at the center of this is no longer with the firm.

That firm is DM Burr out of Flint. A spokesperson declined to comment pending the $30 million lawsuit they and the school district now face.

CBS News Detroit: After filing this lawsuit, what change would you like to see happen at the school district?

Taylor: That they actually pay attention to who they hire for the future of the other kids because I don't want anybody else going through that

Comments / 9

crystal Newton
3d ago

Yeah… I bet he was mouthing off and got exactly what was coming to him. There is a reason for lack help. The school was Probably having problems with this kid. They just trying to payed!

Reply
9
Theresa Mortl
3d ago

when is this all going to stop adults have no right to put there hands on kids if there is a problem call the police to handle it do not touch a child period!!!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 16-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Video shows suspect yelling at kids at Bloomfield Township synagogue, hurling racial slurs

A video taken by the Dearborn suspect charged in an antisemitic attack last week reveals chilling details about the incident at a historic synagogue and preschool in Bloomfield Township. In the recording obtained by the Free Press, he can be seen and heard making anti-Jewish remarks, targeting children and using an anti-Black racial slur seven times against two Black employees trying to protect the center. The nearly three-minute video by Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, that had been...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$50 million lawsuit filed in Detroit police killing of Ki'Azia Miller

A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the city of Detroit and three police officers involved in the killing of Ki'Azia Miller, 27, who was said to have been diagnosed with schizophrenia and experiencing a mental crisis when she was fatally shot during an alleged struggle for a gun. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed the lawsuit on behalf of a representative of Miller's estate and a friend. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Missing Pontiac teen found safe

The 15-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing this week has been found and is back with her family, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s officials. The girl had not been seen by her family since leaving home on Dec. 3 and police issued an alert Wednesday. Karen Rodriguez returned home this...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP sergeant shot in the line of duty welcomed home in Monroe County

Monroe County, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police sergeant who was shot multiple times in the line of duty has returned home to Monroe County.Detective Sgt. Devin Kachar was released from rehabilitation Thursday. He was met by hundreds of residents and law enforcement officers who lined the streets celebrating his return home. Authorities say Kachar was shot on Sept. 27 while undercover with the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team. The 10-year veteran of MSP was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting. He was updated to stable condition later that day. The accused shooter, 28-year-old Andrae Scott Jr., was charged...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Redford Township Man arrested for shooting at Taco Bell in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a Redford Township man after they say he fired shots at a Taco Bell in Livonia following an argument with an employee.According to the Livonia Police Department, 44-year-old Keon Jackson was arrested on a felony warrant for discharge of a firearm into a building and felony firearm. He was arraigned on Thursday and given a bond of $50,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 15.Police say on Dec. 2, Jackson allegedly got into an argument with the employee at the store on Middlebelt Road over language he heard the worker use on the phone. Police say Jackson was given his food and asked to leave by store manager. However, he returned 30 minutes later and fired shots, hitting the building and vehicles driving by.No one was injured in the shooting.Jackson was arrested days later on Dec. 6 after investigators reviewed security videos and interviewed witnesses.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy