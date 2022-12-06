ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
BET

North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies

On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Jury selection continues in trial for CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury selection continued Tuesday for the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Short in 2017, while on his way to a call. Inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, attorneys continued to narrow down a jury pool for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
