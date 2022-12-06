Read full article on original website
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
qcnews.com
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crash happened on York Road (S Tryon St) at Youngblood Road. CMPD said there were no students...
Three Lincoln-Charter students charged with posession, deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Three teens, including one juvenile, have been charged with possession of drugs on school property on Wednesday, according to officials. On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was approached by a person who said there was something being sold out of a pickup truck in the school parking lot.
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
BET
North Carolina Teenager Shot After Getting Off School Bus Dies
On Nov. 29, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot while getting off a school bus in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sadly, the child passed away from his injuries on Friday, Dec. 2. According to the Charlotte Observer, a doorbell camera showed the Rocky River High School student running before he was shot and collapsed to the ground. Three people who appeared to be following Taylor were seen jumping into a blue car before being driven away by someone waiting in the vehicle. Stray bullets entered other homes but no one else was harmed.
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WRAL
'Unfathomable': 5-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in Charlotte area backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte reports hundreds of firearms have been stolen in the Charlotte area. Many have been taken from vehicles during break-ins, and for one Huntersville family, a stolen gun was found too close to home. Imagine being in your backyard with your kids and your 5-year-old...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death. The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend. It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman,...
qcnews.com
Student, driver hospitalized after school bus crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster County school bus crashed Monday after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to district officials. Officials said the bus was traveling on Baskins Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a canopy next to a house. Lancaster...
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
WRAL
Teens, 17 and 18, killed in shooting at Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. WCNC Charlotte reports 18-year-old Dominic Salazar passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, died the night of the shooting. The shooting took place on Nov. 15...
Jury selection continues in trial for CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jury selection continued Tuesday for the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Phillip Barker. Barker is accused of hitting and killing James Short in 2017, while on his way to a call. Inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, attorneys continued to narrow down a jury pool for...
Motorists frustrated over traffic backups outside Steele Creek schools
CHARLOTTE — Motorists continue to be frustrated in Steele Creek where cars line up in the drop-off line at Palisades elementary and high schools, which blocks an intersection on Highway 49. Some commuters told Channel 9 this has been an issue for months. Lake Wylie resident Tim McMasters sent...
