Fayetteville, NC

voiceofmotown.com

Redshirt Senior Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Taijh Alston, a redshirt senior from Lumberton, North Carolina, has decided to leave the West Virginia football program and enter the transfer portal. Alston, a defensive lineman, had 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this past season for the Mountaineers. During his...
MORGANTOWN, WV
richmondobserver

Four RichmondCC substation students ready to start careers with Duke Energy

HAMLET — Four students in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at Richmond Community College will be going to work for Duke Energy immediately after graduating this coming May. Three of these students have been sitting on these job offers ever since completing internships with the company this past summer, and the fourth student is still working for Duke in an extended internship.
HAMLET, NC
homeofgolf.com

Pinehurst Area Buzzing with 2023 Excitement

Headed into 2023, there’s a palpable buzz pulsing throughout North Carolina’s Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen area — or as it is more globally recognized, the “Home of American Golf.”. Golf around Pinehurst boasts a storied legacy unlike any other place in the country, offering a...
PINEHURST, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Wrestling event to honor deputy set for Saturday

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter. “Please...
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
northernnewsnow.com

Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?

As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

