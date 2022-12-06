Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Redshirt Senior Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Taijh Alston, a redshirt senior from Lumberton, North Carolina, has decided to leave the West Virginia football program and enter the transfer portal. Alston, a defensive lineman, had 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this past season for the Mountaineers. During his...
richmondobserver
Four RichmondCC substation students ready to start careers with Duke Energy
HAMLET — Four students in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at Richmond Community College will be going to work for Duke Energy immediately after graduating this coming May. Three of these students have been sitting on these job offers ever since completing internships with the company this past summer, and the fourth student is still working for Duke in an extended internship.
homeofgolf.com
Pinehurst Area Buzzing with 2023 Excitement
Headed into 2023, there’s a palpable buzz pulsing throughout North Carolina’s Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen area — or as it is more globally recognized, the “Home of American Golf.”. Golf around Pinehurst boasts a storied legacy unlike any other place in the country, offering a...
Nia Jones overcomes ‘invisible disability’ in pursuit of UNCP degree
PEMBROKE — Growing up, Nia Jones dreamed of attending college to become a veterinarian. Her world was turned upside down when
Wrestling event to honor deputy set for Saturday
LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland Crimestoppers are partnering with Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling to host a wrestling event on Dec. 10 at the National Guard Armory to honor the late Lt. James Reginald “Reggie” McPhatter. “Please...
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
Up and Coming Weekly
Methodist University to hold winter commencement for more than 100 graduates
Methodist University will hold its winter commencement Saturday morning, Dec. 10 at the Crown Coliseum. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., according to a university news release. More than 100 graduates will receive their degrees in the final Class of 2022, the release said. They include Charlisa Lawrence-Joseph, a...
Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field operations bureau for the Fayetteville Police Department. […]
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
Aspen Jeter found safe, father Antar Jeter charged in death of her mother
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 5-year-old, Aspen Jeter, was been found safe. She was found at around 1:00 p.m. Friday in Virginia. Sheriff Ravenell called it a Christmas miracle. "Today, I've got my Christmas present early," he said. This case has drawn...
Local roundup: Red Springs boys earn convincing win over East Columbus
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned its fourth straight win to start the season Thursday with a 74-52 nonconferenc
methodist.edu
From Kenya to Fayetteville: MU Graduate’s Inspiring Story of Becoming a PA
“I realized [Methodist University ] is the place I wanted to be — I felt comfortable being here.”. When Valentine Matongoh walks across the stage as a Physician Assistant Studies graduate this weekend – like many other Methodist University graduates – it will be a triumphant moment for her and her family.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local favorite has new location
A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
Up and Coming Weekly
Residents question whether ShotSpotter gunshot technology is right for Fayetteville
Cynthia Leeks says she thinks ShotSpotter is a good company, but she told representatives of the gunshot-detection business on Dec. 7 that the technology is not suitable for Fayetteville. Leeks was among more than 30 people who attended the first of three information sessions designed to explain the program to...
cbs17
Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
northernnewsnow.com
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
WRAL
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson tours Moore County substation that was attacked
Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson just finished touring one of the Duke Energy substations that was attacked on Saturday night, causing widespread outages. Reporter: Keenan WillardPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor:...
carolinajournal.com
After Moore County sabotage, how secure is N.C.’s power grid?
As 35,000 residents of Moore County remain without power, questions are being raised about what lawmakers in the General Assembly could do next year to address physical sabotage of the power grid or cyber-attacks. Recent reports have confirmed a rising number of attacks on power-grid infrastructure across the country. Downtown...
