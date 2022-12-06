ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Townsend, WA

KING 5

61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Port Townsend: Orcas have rights

A city in Jefferson County is making a major announcement on behalf of orcas. Port Townsend proclaimed in a resolution this week, that southern resident orcas have legal rights.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
theorcasonian.com

San Juan County’s Auditor, Milene Henley, retires

Milene Henley is retiring after 16 years of public service as San J in Friday Harbor with light refreshments, well wishes, and more. Henley has led the County through a recession, a worldwide pandemic, and countless elections. She provided outstanding financial guidance and remains a dedicated public servant through the end of the year. Stop by to wish her well as she sails into retirement!
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

WA public health leaders again urge masking indoors amid ‘tripledemic’

It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

Portland Loos are set to open in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce the installation of three Portland Loo restroom facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The facilities will officially open on Monday, December 12th, and will provide residents and visitors with accessible public restrooms that remain open beyond standard operating hours.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
SEATTLE, WA

