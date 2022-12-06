Read full article on original website
61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
q13fox.com
Port Townsend: Orcas have rights
A city in Jefferson County is making a major announcement on behalf of orcas. Port Townsend proclaimed in a resolution this week, that southern resident orcas have legal rights.
theorcasonian.com
San Juan County’s Auditor, Milene Henley, retires
Milene Henley is retiring after 16 years of public service as San J in Friday Harbor with light refreshments, well wishes, and more. Henley has led the County through a recession, a worldwide pandemic, and countless elections. She provided outstanding financial guidance and remains a dedicated public servant through the end of the year. Stop by to wish her well as she sails into retirement!
theorcasonian.com
WA public health leaders again urge masking indoors amid ‘tripledemic’
It’s time, Washingtonians: You should resume regularly wearing a mask indoors, if you haven’t already. The new guidance from 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives is fueled by the region and country’s surge in viral respiratory illnesses — mainly influenza and RSV, though COVID-19 numbers are beginning to creep back up. Pediatric hospitals in particular, including Seattle Children’s, have been overcapacity for months with the highest patient volumes many longtime staffers say they’ve ever seen.
Avian flu outbreak kills 700 waterfowl around Skagit Bay
State biologists from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say they’re seeing what looks like an outbreak of avian influenza after reports came in of sick or dead waterfowl in Skagit and Snohomish Counties. The recent outbreak comes after around 450 dead birds were removed from Wiser...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
My Clallam County
Portland Loos are set to open in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is pleased to announce the installation of three Portland Loo restroom facilities in downtown Port Angeles. The facilities will officially open on Monday, December 12th, and will provide residents and visitors with accessible public restrooms that remain open beyond standard operating hours.
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KOMO News
Family calls for accountability after repeat offender hits and kills father
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An outraged family is demanding accountability, after a father and grandfather was killed in a motorcycle crash by a repeat offender running away from police. The suspect, Michael Icenhour, 30 had a history of crime and dangerous driving, but a series of new policing policies allowed...
