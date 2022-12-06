Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Send Yourself a Message on WhatsApp
WhatsApp users have the ability to message themselves thanks to an update to the app's features. Whether taking notes, forwarding yourself a message, or sending yourself a link, there are a variety of useful ways to take advantage of the feature.
itechpost.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta's avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta's avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
makeuseof.com
8 Free Communities for Newbie Freelance Writers
There are several communities geared toward freelance writers. They typically serve varying purposes, from helping them land writing gigs to teaching copywriting basics. Some groups even organize in-person events.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Duolingo Year in Review for 2022
Duolingo is one of the biggest language-learning apps in the world, and it has made significant changes in 2022—including a complete overhaul of its interface. And if you're an avid learner on the platform, we've got some good news: you can now view your annual review.
Gizmodo
Meta’s Cringey Avatars Are Finally Headed to WhatsApp
Meta has taken its (in)famous avatars out of the “metaverse” and has been dropping them into its social apps, hoping personalized cartoon versions of people will generate enough interest in the company’s flagging metaverse project. After adding them to Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the company has finally come for the “no gimmicks” WhatsApp.
Why Good Men Are Bad To Their Families
Dad looks the part of a model citizen. He works hard, volunteers, and makes friends easily. He’s a good neighbor and an even better coworker. Then he goes home. Surrounded by his family, he’s angry and irritable, prone to yelling, and quick to punish. He’s not abusive, per se, but difficult and distant in a way that confuses his increasingly anxious children, who can see the disconnect, but lack the perspective to understand it. To them, it feels personal. In fact, it’s a relatively common situation.
knowtechie.com
How to measure someone’s height on iPhone
Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
makeuseof.com
5 Tips to Organize Your Notes as a Student
Taking effective notes is one key strategy to develop as a student. But what's the point of trying to build your knowledge if you don't know where anything is stored?
makeuseof.com
The Best Hoverboards
Having outlasted some initial criticism of being a fad item, hoverboards have since grown from being a fun toy aimed primarily at kids, to become a legitimate mode of transport in their own right. And their surge in popularity has resulted in a plethora of extra features being built-in to provide users with a one-of-a-kind ride.
