Black Mom and Daughter Create First Interactive STEM Somi Doll, Win Innovation Of The Year Award
Bukola Somide, and her eight-year-old daughter, Olusomi, the creators of the first-to-market African American interactive Somi, the Computer Scientist doll, are celebrating having won the 2022 ExCITE Innovation of the Year award presented by CodeCrew. The doll helps to increase a child’s knowledge and interest in STEM. “Having my...
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
Teachers union plays clean up after claiming educators 'know better than anyone' what kids need
The National Education Association (NEA) appears to be playing clean-up after a tweet Saturday drew harsh criticism for claiming that educators "know better than anyone" what students need. The NEA, one of the largest teachers unions in the United States, later turned off replies to the tweet, but not before...
AI bot that can do schoolwork could 'blow up' US education system, with youngest at most risk: former teacher
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, predicts OpenAI's new artificial intelligence chatbot will lead to a learning crisis and force teachers to rethink education.
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech and Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for...
A Surprising Mid-Career Pivot: Rural Teaching
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. An advertising exec...
salestechstar.com
Innovation as a Daily Practice is Key to Achieving Digital Transformation
Global firms across economic sectors are expected to spend more than $10 trillion on digital transformation initiatives, yet more than 70% will fail. In today’s accelerated, digital-first economy, revenue growth for digitally empowered enterprises is 1.8 times higher than for digital laggards. A proven roadmap for successful digital transformation...
School Safety: Going Beyond the Checkboxes To Real Accountability
How do we keep kids safe at school?
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Katie Ledecky Conducts STEM Presentation at Eliot-Hine Middle School
World-renowned swimmer Katie Ledecky conveys messages about the importance of STEM through an education program she participates in as a Team Panasonic athlete. The post Katie Ledecky Conducts STEM Presentation at Eliot-Hine Middle School appeared first on The Washington Informer.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
marktechpost.com
Researchers Present An Optical Chip That Can Train Deep Neural Networks Using Direct Feedback Alignment
McKinsey has recently reported that Machine Learning applications have seen a skyrocketing rise of $165 billion yearly. But any Machine Learning model must be trained before performing any kind of task. But training is not an easy task. The training of Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence system might cost several million dollars...
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Get a Great Online Tutor for Your Child and Their Learning Needs?
Free image is taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/zgq9OXecyqI. There’s a high demand for private tutors across the world by each parent so that their child gets a boost in their academic results and learning process. Online tutoring has developed a significant market both online and offline. With the pandemic lurking around, no wonder the majority of students are looking to learn online. Still, how can a parent know which tutor is best for their children?
marktechpost.com
AI Researchers at Stanford Created a Tool to Put Algorithmic Auditing in the Hands of Impacted Communities
Even with the most recent technological advances, AI has yet to be able to produce conclusions that are completely impartial or 100% ethically correct. When presented with biased search results through social media posts or automatically generated hiring and credit choices, an ordinary man cannot take many actions. The most people can do is express their outrage by boycotting the platform or reporting the incident hoping that those in charge of the algorithm would make the necessary corrections. However, this frequently goes in vain. On the other hand, journalists and researchers have plenty of technical resources at their disposal to make the necessary adjustments. They are capable of analyzing the algorithmic system in an effort to pinpoint the inputs that lead to biased results. Such algorithmic audits can assist impacted communities in holding those who use negative algorithms responsible.
