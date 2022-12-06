Even with the most recent technological advances, AI has yet to be able to produce conclusions that are completely impartial or 100% ethically correct. When presented with biased search results through social media posts or automatically generated hiring and credit choices, an ordinary man cannot take many actions. The most people can do is express their outrage by boycotting the platform or reporting the incident hoping that those in charge of the algorithm would make the necessary corrections. However, this frequently goes in vain. On the other hand, journalists and researchers have plenty of technical resources at their disposal to make the necessary adjustments. They are capable of analyzing the algorithmic system in an effort to pinpoint the inputs that lead to biased results. Such algorithmic audits can assist impacted communities in holding those who use negative algorithms responsible.

