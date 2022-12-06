Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
spectrumnews1.com
New dental clinics expanding access for underserved areas in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is expanding its dental services across southeast Wisconsin to help increase access to dental care. Ascension Seton Dental professionals are now offering services at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Outreach Community Health Center and in Racine schools through its Ascension Smart Smiles school-based oral health program. These programs are increasing access to care by providing much-needed dental services to those who are underinsured or uninsured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County snow, road conditions; DPW asks residents to 'slow down'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Plows from Waukesha County DPW will stay out until around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, to ensure roads remain clear during the evening commute. The crew said the problem today wasn't the snow but you. Patrol Superintendent Dan Moudry said the wet, heavy snow came fast,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
wuwm.com
Juvenile detention center planned for Milwaukee's northwest side moves a step forward
Plans for a new state-built juvenile detention facility on Milwaukee's northwest side are moving ahead. But the project still has to clear several hurdles. Wednesday, the city's Granville Advisory Committee endorsed the project, on a vote of 2-0, with two abstentions. The vote came after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections...
Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old woman is dead, and another is injured following a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Officials said the vehicle was speeding northbound on 91st when the car drove off the road, striking a tree. The...
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
Wisconsin man cancer-free after liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer
This holiday season has a special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer. It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.
wgtd.org
Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury
(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
Comments / 0