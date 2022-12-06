ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

You Need an ID to get Access to Some Food Pantries, Shelters and Other Essential Services. Here are Three options.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New dental clinics expanding access for underserved areas in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is expanding its dental services across southeast Wisconsin to help increase access to dental care. Ascension Seton Dental professionals are now offering services at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Outreach Community Health Center and in Racine schools through its Ascension Smart Smiles school-based oral health program. These programs are increasing access to care by providing much-needed dental services to those who are underinsured or uninsured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old woman is dead, and another is injured following a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Officials said the vehicle was speeding northbound on 91st when the car drove off the road, striking a tree. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury

(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
KENOSHA, WI

