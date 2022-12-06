Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
inkfreenews.com
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer — ‘Its a quality of life project’
OSWEGO — A groundbreaking ceremony was held by the Tippecanoe-Chapman Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday, Dec. 8, in honor of the new septic elimination project. It was mentioned numerous times throughout the ceremony how monumental this project truly is for the people around the lakes. It is “a quality of life project,” if you ask Kosciusko County Commissioner Robert Conley.
inkfreenews.com
Moriarty Named ‘Outstanding Highway Supervisor’ By IACC
NASHVILLE — Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty was recently named the Indiana Association of County Commissioners’ “2022 Outstanding County Highway Supervisor of the Year.”. According to an IACC press release, “the award is in recognition of his contributions made to county government throughout his years...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
inkfreenews.com
County Council Recognizes Outgoing Members, Auditor
WARSAW — Thursday was the last Kosciusko County Council meeting for members Ernie Wiggins and Jon Garber and County Auditor Michelle Puckett, and they were recognized for their service by everyone there. Garber, who was not in attendance Thursday due to illness, and Wiggins did not seek re-election this...
inkfreenews.com
Sheriffs Of Kosciusko County Through 1959
The following is information from a 1958 article from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. It appears that between 1836-1959, Kosciusko County had 33 different sheriffs. The first sheriff was Isaac Kirkendall in 1836. He lived east of Leesburg and used to ride a grey horse to Warsaw...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, North SR 15, north of West Plum Street, Leesburg. Driver: Andrew G. Hurd, 20, West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Damage up to $2,500. 1:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, South SR 13, north of South...
inkfreenews.com
Mentone Mulls Recycling Services
MENTONE — Mentone is looking at recycling proposals. The Mentone Town Council discussed that issue at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It came up due to the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District deciding to remove all its collection containers from around the county, including Mentone, at the end of the year.
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
inkfreenews.com
Wakarusa Receives Nearly $1 Million In Road-Funding Grants
STATEHOUSE — Wakarusa will receive nearly $1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
ABATE Donates Toys, Bicycles To Combined Community Services
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s American Bikers Aimed Toward Education will donate about $5,000 worth of toys and around 30 bicycles to Combined Community Services. All donations from ABATE will be dropped off at the 29th annual Toy Time event, hosted by CCS, at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Toys...
inkfreenews.com
Special Meeting Set For Turkey Creek Conservancy District Board
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation office, 11566 N. SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the special meeting will be...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 5200 block of East CR 950N, Syracuse. Identity theft occurred. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:28 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 3100 block of Frontage Road, Warsaw. A...
inkfreenews.com
Mobile Meals Coordinator Has A Passion For Seniors
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Senior Services provides the county’s only mobile meals program. The dedicated administrators and volunteers stay busy delivering up to 350 midday meals a week to customers in Warsaw, Milford, Syracuse, North Webster and the Etna Green area. Jennifer Buzzard has been the agency’s mobile...
inkfreenews.com
Geneva J. Sevy
Geneva J. Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. Geneva was born on Nov. 18, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955 Geneva married Kellum Sevy, he survives. Additional survivors include four children: Myrtis (Michael) Krikau of New Paris, Vanessa (Aaron) West of...
inkfreenews.com
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
inkfreenews.com
APC Approves Rezoning, Three Final Plats
WARSAW — Despite some concerns, a rezoning was given favorable recommendation at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Dec. 7. Ransbottom Family Farm’s petition to rezone property from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved by the board 8-0. The 20.76-acre...
inkfreenews.com
Adkins Suffers Head Injuries In Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Seth Adkins, 35, Warsaw, was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with neck and head injuries following a one-vehicle crash. The accident was on CR 52, east of CR 43, north of Syracuse, at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Rotary Club To Hold 95th Annual ‘Rotary Toy Day’
The Warsaw Rotary Club will hold its annual Rotary Toy Day on Thursday, Dec. 15, during their weekly meeting. The first event was held in 1927, so this marks the 95th anniversary. New toys are collected to support the Angel Tree program of The Salvation Army. This year the toys...
Comments / 0