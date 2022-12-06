ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Silver Alert Issued For 80-Year-Old Woman In Broken Arrow

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xms0m_0jZdWmHI00

A silver alert has been issued by Broken Arrow Police for an 80-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Officers said Edith Putt was last seen at her home in the 4300 block of South Birch Ave. She was last seen wearing an off-white outer layer "throw," blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat, police said. She is believed to be on foot accompanied by her small brown dog, said police.

If you have seen her, please contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918)-259-8400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwYZ_0jZdWmHI00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man

Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave. Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
SAPULPA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen

JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Elderly woman scammed into receiving 15 pounds of cocaine, instructed to repackage and ship

TULSA, Okla. – Federal investigators have been handed a case that originated within the city of Tulsa involving an elderly woman scammed to receive drugs, and instructed to repackage and ship them to another address. Tulsa Police say it was roughly 7 KILOS (15.4 POUNDS) of cocaine.  The estimated street value is $300,000. | HOUSE FIRES >>Fire Dept reminders of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Emergency crews respond to chemical leak in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said emergency crews are cleaning up a chemical leak at a business in east Tulsa. TFD was called to BS&B Safety Systems near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road around 7:15 a.m. They said sulfuric acid and phosphoric acid were poured into barrels that weren’t rated to handle the chemicals. The chemicals leaked out of the bottom and started spilling.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy