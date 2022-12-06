Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Caucus Talk, a Recount Flip, and Grassley On Trump Constitutionality
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: more discussion on the Democratic caucuses, a recount changes a statehouse election outcome, Grassley on Trump and the Constitution, and an Iowa town tries to get the Trump campaign to pony up. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news...
Sioux City Journal
St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant
St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: What's so special about Iowa or New Hampshire?
No offense, but what’s so special about Iowa? Or New Hampshire? It made perfect sense when the national Democrats moved last week to reshuffle party primaries to start in South Carolina and make other changes to reflect this diverse party. Iowa and New Hampshire have long held the first...
Sioux City Journal
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and gun rights advocates celebrated the newest amendment to the Iowa Constitution
The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right. Lawmakers, advocates commemorate gun rights amendment. The amendment enshrines gun rights, provides strict legal protections in the state constitution.
Sioux City Journal
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest
Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: New Hampton wins Class I Prop
New Hampton received 365 points to win Class I Prop on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meanwhile, West Monona scored 326.5 points to place sixth in Class IV Pom, Missouri Valley took fifth in Class V Pom with 326 points and Grundy Center scored 309.5 points in Class V Pom.
Sioux City Journal
Rebraca, fast-starting Hawkeyes roll
IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca left no doubt. With scoring and rebounding leader Kris Murray watching from the bench with his left foot in a walking boot, Rebraca picked up the slack and never looked back Thursday in leading the Iowa basketball team past 20th-ranked Iowa State, 75-56. “I...
Sioux City Journal
McCaffery enjoys being the Hawkeyes' 'glue'
IOWA CITY — While a teammate suggests Connor McCaffery hasn’t missed a shot since March, the sixth-year senior continues to find a number of ways to help the Iowa basketball team thrive. “He’s the glue guy on our team,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said. “He’s the guy everyone...
