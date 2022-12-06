ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant

St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education. Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor...
IOWA STATE
OTHER VOICES: What's so special about Iowa or New Hampshire?

No offense, but what’s so special about Iowa? Or New Hampshire? It made perfect sense when the national Democrats moved last week to reshuffle party primaries to start in South Carolina and make other changes to reflect this diverse party. Iowa and New Hampshire have long held the first...
IOWA STATE
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale

SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
LE MARS, IA
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and gun rights advocates celebrated the newest amendment to the Iowa Constitution

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right. Lawmakers, advocates commemorate gun rights amendment. The amendment enshrines gun rights, provides strict legal protections in the state constitution.
IOWA STATE
Denton hunter among two who were successful in Nebraska bighorn harvest

Nebraska’s bighorn sheep hunting season ended this week when a hunter from Denton punched his tag, one of the two permits issued for the season. Todd Nordeen, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission big game and disease research manager who supervises the hunting program, said each of the two rams harvested this year was a mature adult with full-curl horns.
NEBRASKA STATE
Photos: New Hampton wins Class I Prop

New Hampton received 365 points to win Class I Prop on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Meanwhile, West Monona scored 326.5 points to place sixth in Class IV Pom, Missouri Valley took fifth in Class V Pom with 326 points and Grundy Center scored 309.5 points in Class V Pom.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Rebraca, fast-starting Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca left no doubt. With scoring and rebounding leader Kris Murray watching from the bench with his left foot in a walking boot, Rebraca picked up the slack and never looked back Thursday in leading the Iowa basketball team past 20th-ranked Iowa State, 75-56. “I...
IOWA CITY, IA
McCaffery enjoys being the Hawkeyes' 'glue'

IOWA CITY — While a teammate suggests Connor McCaffery hasn’t missed a shot since March, the sixth-year senior continues to find a number of ways to help the Iowa basketball team thrive. “He’s the glue guy on our team,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said. “He’s the guy everyone...
AMES, IA

