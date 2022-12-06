Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC26
Max Klesmit's journey home: Why the Neenah native is back, and how he's fit in so quickly at Wisconsin
MADISON (NBC 26) — Max Klesmit remembers watching the Wisconsin-Marquette rivalry growing up. Now, he's etched his name into its history. The Neenah native scored 13 points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of overtime of Saturday's game, sealing a wild Wisconsin win in one of the best games the series has ever seen.
CBS 58
Bald eagle being cared for by WHS after it was found with a broken wing and beak
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A bald eagle is being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society after it was found with a broken wing and beak. The eagle was brought in by a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist on Wednesday, Dec. 7. WHS says a full exam and radiographs...
CBS 58
Wisconsin earns C in 2022 March of Dimes Report Card
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin earned a C in the latest study looking at preterm births and infant mortality rates. The average grade is slightly better than the nation's as a whole, but the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card shows the state is suffering from high racial disparities, especially in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Evening Update: Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possibel tonight
Here are some of the snowfall totals from today. Milwaukee finally picked up the first inch of the season. The heavy snow has ended across southeastern Wisconsin. Low clouds and fog will remain possible tonight as dry air works into the system. Pockets of freezing drizzle will keep side roads...
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition takes us to a Milwaukee gem that spans generations. We're talking about the Milwaukee Public Museum -- right in the heart of downtown. The Natural History Museum dates back to 1851 -- and today, on Dec. 8, the collection has...
CBS 58
Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
CBS 58
Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
CBS 58
Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Winter Weather Advisory continues as snow totals come into the office
We've now just received a few other reports up to three inches in places like Sullivan, Beaver Dam at 3.5 " and officially at the airport in MIlwaukee 1.7". The heaviest band is breaking of to more spotty heavy punches of snow. The trend for gradually decreasing snow intensity will be with us now through sunset.
CBS 58
Mix and wet snow likely on Friday
Thursday has now trended completely dry. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky the majority of the day but a few peeks of sun or patches of blue sky will be possible. The rain, mix and snow will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. During the morning commute on Friday expect some moderate wet snow and rain/snow mix falling across all of southeast Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
CBS 58
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
