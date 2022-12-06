ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin earns C in 2022 March of Dimes Report Card

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin earned a C in the latest study looking at preterm births and infant mortality rates. The average grade is slightly better than the nation's as a whole, but the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card shows the state is suffering from high racial disparities, especially in Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Evening Update: Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possibel tonight

Here are some of the snowfall totals from today. Milwaukee finally picked up the first inch of the season. The heavy snow has ended across southeastern Wisconsin. Low clouds and fog will remain possible tonight as dry air works into the system. Pockets of freezing drizzle will keep side roads...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Our CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition takes us to a Milwaukee gem that spans generations. We're talking about the Milwaukee Public Museum -- right in the heart of downtown. The Natural History Museum dates back to 1851 -- and today, on Dec. 8, the collection has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area

STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Mix and wet snow likely on Friday

Thursday has now trended completely dry. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky the majority of the day but a few peeks of sun or patches of blue sky will be possible. The rain, mix and snow will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. During the morning commute on Friday expect some moderate wet snow and rain/snow mix falling across all of southeast Wisconsin.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Exclusive: Sparks family reflects after trial and parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The trial is over. The sentence handed down -- and the first Waukesha Christmas parade since the attack is now in the rear-view mirror. But the healing and reflection continues. The Sparks family -- Sheri, Aaron and Tucker -- sitting down with CBS 58's Jessob...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy