Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
Magic try to complete weekend sweep of Raptors
The Orlando Magic will be try to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday, which would
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drops game-winning layup
Lopez accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas. Khris Middleton set the screen to give Lopez a clear path for the clinching layup. Lopez's late-game heroics made his otherwise subpar stat line an afterthought, but the Mavericks successfully contained him for most of the game. He'll look for a better result against the Rockets over the weekend.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Division III Grinnell takes 111 shots in single game, all 3-pointers, to set NCAA record
Division III Grinnell took 111 shots against Emmaus Bible College on Thursday and every single one of the shots were 3-point attempts. The Pioneers' 111 attempted 3-pointers set the NCAA single-game record for most 3-point attempts in a game. What's more, they connected on 40 of them, shooting a respectably...
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Tending to right shoulder issue
Smith was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a right shoulder injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Like wide receiver DK Metcalf (hip), Smith is showing up on the Seahawks' second injury report of Week 14 after avoiding it entirely Wednesday. It's notable that Smith is dealing with an issue to his throwing arm, but with one practice to go Friday he has a chance to put any questions about his playing status behind him ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
