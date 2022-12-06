Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Be Fooled, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Is More Than Just Another Game
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors finally meet again after last year's NBA Finals. The post Don’t Be Fooled, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Is More Than Just Another Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Jeff Skinner suspended 3 games for cross-check
Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabres was suspended three games for a cross-check of Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel following a hearing
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Sitting out with illness
Okudah (illness) was listed as a non-participant on the Lions' injury report Thursday. Okudah made his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. However, the 23-year-old appears to have come down with an illness since then, leaving him sidelined for each of Detroit's first two practices Week 14. Okudah will now have one more opportunity to increase his practice activity before the team must assign him a game status for Sunday versus Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Battling knee issue
Milano didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Head coach Sean McDermott referred to Milano as day-to-day with the knee injury, which the linebacker presumably picked up during the Bills' Week 13 win over the Patriots last Thursday. Milano will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field before the Bills decide whether he carries an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Jets. Through 11 appearances on the season, Milano has tallied 67 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
Comments / 0