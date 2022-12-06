Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
nwnewsradio.com
Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension
(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
waterlandblog.com
DAL Law Firm: Ways to avoid probate on your assets
Avoiding probate doesn’t have to be difficult. Many people can use these simple and effective ways to ensure that all, or some, of their property passes directly to their heirs, without going through probate court. One of the most effective ways to avoid probate is to establish a living...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
stateofreform.com
Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs
Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
The Suburban Times
Housing and Homelessness Support
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. You might have heard that the Council will be looking at adopting the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to provide supports for residents in Pierce County needing help with housing and homelessness. This tax, which would only cost the average taxpayer an additional $16/year would generate ~$20M annually in desperately needed funding to address our affordable housing crisis. I helped sponsor this legislation and wanted to share my thoughts.
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country
The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
The Suburban Times
Local health officers and healthcare leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19. As health officers and health care leaders working to improve the health of Washington residents, we recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
KOMO News
Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime
SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
westsideseattle.com
Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner
A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
