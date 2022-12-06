ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension

(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

DAL Law Firm: Ways to avoid probate on your assets

Avoiding probate doesn’t have to be difficult. Many people can use these simple and effective ways to ensure that all, or some, of their property passes directly to their heirs, without going through probate court. One of the most effective ways to avoid probate is to establish a living...
NORMANDY PARK, WA
stateofreform.com

Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs

Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Housing Action Plan

Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
The Suburban Times

Housing and Homelessness Support

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. You might have heard that the Council will be looking at adopting the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to provide supports for residents in Pierce County needing help with housing and homelessness. This tax, which would only cost the average taxpayer an additional $16/year would generate ~$20M annually in desperately needed funding to address our affordable housing crisis. I helped sponsor this legislation and wanted to share my thoughts.
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma ranked 2nd for most package thefts in the country

The Seattle-Tacoma area is once again at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The area ranks second in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft Report that...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Local health officers and healthcare leaders recommend wearing masks indoors

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19. As health officers and health care leaders working to improve the health of Washington residents, we recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime

SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
westsideseattle.com

Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner

A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
KENT, WA

