ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Boater Spots Bigfoot Walking Between Tree Clusters

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOl4g_0jZdUal000

Technically all sasquatches are naked, but this one looks like it.

This man was enjoying a lovely sunny day on his boat when he saw a creature resembling bigfoot walking between two trees on land just across the water. This wasn’t the typical dark, shadowy figure spotted from a distance, but a lighter brown hairy figure that seemed more like a naked neanderthal than an ape-like creature covered in fur. It walks on two legs across the gap between the trees with swinging arms and it ducks as it reaches the branches of the trees before disappearing into the forest again.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The man claims this beast was the same color as the undergrowth and if it had been laying down instead of walking he never would have seen it. He says this great camouflage helps the creatures stay hidden and unproven by science.

While many believe bigfoot and sasquatch creatures to be a sort of missing link on the hominid family tree, there are plenty of sightings that report a more neanderthal-like appearance. Notably, a mid-nineteenth century Russian hunting party not only found but captured and kept one such example. She was given to a nobleman and became known as Zana the Neanderthal . What’s even stranger is she was said to have born several children, some of which survived into adulthood. This indicates she was either human or closely related enough to modern man for breeding compatibility, although it also raises ethical and moral questions as she never displayed an ability to learn more than simple tasks.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 7

Related
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
436
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy