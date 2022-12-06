ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State football rankings: Just six games are left in the 2022 PIAA football season

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Parkland receiver Nakhi Bullock (10) runs for more yardage as St. Joe’s Prep linebacker Louie Amiano (56) tries to make a tackle on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during PIAA Class 6A football quarterfinals at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium at Liberty High School. St. Joe's Prep will play for another PIAA 6A title Saturday night against Pine-Richland at Cumberland Valley High School. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The culmination of the 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season will unfold over three days starting Thursday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

After 15 weeks of games, the state champions will be crowned in six different classifications with doubleheaders each day. Interesting to note the strength of three districts — District 7 in the Pittsburgh region, District 3 in the southern middle of the state, and District 12 in the Philadelphia area — who dominate the finalists. District 7 has five teams competing for state titles and District 3 and 12 have three teams each.

The matchups:

In Class A, District 3′s Steelton-Highspire, which eliminated District 11 champ Northern Lehigh, plays District 7 champ Union at 1 p.m. Thursday.

In Class 2A, perennial power Southern Columbia from District 4 will go for its sixth straight PIAA gold and 13th overall against Westinghouse from District 8 at 1 p.m. Friday.

In Class 3A, District 12′s Neumann-Goretti, which eliminated District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh, takes on Belle Vernon from District 7 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 4A, District 7′s Aliquippa, which beat Allentown Central Catholic 31-10 in the state quarterfinals, plays District 3′s Bishop McDevitt at 7 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of last year’s state final won by the Quips.

In Class 5A, Imhotep from Philadelphia, which eliminated District 11 champ Whitehall, plays Pine-Richland from District 7 at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Class 6A, Philly’s St. Joe’s Prep, which lost to Mount Lebanon’s in last year’s state final, gets a shot at its seventh state title in 10 years when faces Harrisburg from District 3.

Here are the latest state rankings from Eric Epler of Pennlive.com :

CLASS 6A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 11-1 – 1

2. Harrisburg (3) — 11-2 – 4

3. State College (6) – 13-1 – 3

4. Garnet Valley (1) – 13-1 – 2

5. North Allegheny (7) — 11-2 – 5

6. Parkland (11) — 9-5 – 6

7. Bethlehem Freedom (11) — 10-3 – 7

8. Manheim Township (3) — 9-4 – 8

9. Central Bucks West (1) — 9-5 – 9

10. Perkiomen Valley (1) — 11-2 – 10

Honorable mention: Central York (3) 10-2, Coatesville (1) 8-2, Downingtown East (1) 9-4, Emmaus (11) 10-2, Hempfield (3) 9-3. McDowell (10) 10-3.

CLASS 5A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Previous

1. Imhotep Charter (12) – 10-2 – 2

2. Pine-Richland (7) — 12-3 – 3

3. Upper Dublin (1) – 14-1 – 1

4. Cocalico (3) — 10-5 – 4

5. Exeter Township (3) – 12-1 – 5

6. Cathedral Prep (10) — 8-3 – 6

7. West Chester Rustin (1) — 11-2 – 7

8. Strath Haven (1) — 12-1 – 8

9. Roman Catholic (12) — 8-3 – 9

10. Solanco (3) — 11-1 – 10

Honorable mention: Bethel Park (7) 10-2, Gettysburg (3) 8-3, Northern York (3) 8-5, Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 10-3, Upper St. Clair (7) 10-3.

CLASS 4A

Rank – Team – District – Record – Previous

1. Aliquippa (7) – 13-0 – 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 12-1 – 2

3. Jersey Shore (4) — 12-1 – 5

4. Central Valley (7) – 11-2 – 6

5. Allentown C.C. (11) — 9-6 – 3

6. Crestwood (2) — 13-2 – 4

7. Meadville (10) — 12-2 – 7

8. McKeesport (7) — 11-2 – 8

9. Manheim Central (3) — 11-2 – 9

10. Bonner-Prendergast (12) — 11-2 – 10

Honorable mention: Armstrong (7) 10-2, Interboro (1) 10-3, Juniata (6) 8-4, Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 9-3, Thomas Jefferson (7) 8-4.

CLASS 3A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Belle Vernon (7) – 11-2 – 2

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) — 10-3 – 4

3. Wyomissing (3) – 13-1 – 1

4. Central Martinsburg (6) — 12-3 – 3

5. Danville (4) – 12-1 – 5

6. Avonworth (7) — 11-2 – 6

7. Northwestern Lehigh (11) — 11-3 – 7

8. Loyalsock (4) — 11-2 – 8

9. North Schuylkill (11) — 10-3 – 9

10. Notre Dame-GP (11) — 9-3 – 10

Honorable mention: Clearfield (9) 8-4, Freeport (7) 10-2, Grove City (10) 9-4, West Perry (3) 11-2, Penn Cambria (6) 9-2.

CLASS 2A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Westinghouse (8) — 14-0 – 2

2. Southern Columbia (4) — 12-3 – 4

3. Steel Valley (7) — 12-1 – 1

4. Mount Carmel (4) – 12-1 – 7

5. Beaver Falls (7) — 11-2 – 6

6. Trinity (3) — 10-5 – 3

7. Farrell (10) – 10-2 – 5

8. Lakeland (2) – 12-1 – 8

9. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) — 10-4 – 9

10. Executive Education (11) — 8-4 – 10

Honorable mention: Central Clarion (9) 10-2, Neshannock (7) 11-2, Penns Valley (6) 10-3,

Richland (6) 11-1, Sharpsville (10) 9-3, Sto-Rox (7) 9-3.

CLASS 1A

Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous

1. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 13-1 – 2

2. Union Area (7) — 12-3 – 3

3. Canton (4) – 12-2 – 1

4. Port Allegany (9) — 12-2 – 4

5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 12-2 – 5

6. Eisenhower (10) — 11-1 – 6

7. Bishop Canevin (7) – 12-2 – 7

8. Reynolds (10) – 11-2 – 8

9. Muncy (4) — 10-1 – 9

10. Northern Cambria (6) — 10-4 – 10

Honorable mention: Brockway (9) 8-5, Penns Manor (6), Rochester (7) 7-5, South Side Area (7) 11-2, Windber (5) 11-2.

