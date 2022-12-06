Former SRO says metal detectors in Henrico schools may not be worth the money

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools is putting metal detectors and wands to the test across the district , but the move is getting a mixed reaction from parents.

HCPS said it will be testing the effectiveness of metal detectors and wanding at all school levels, citing recent reports of guns and other weapons found on school grounds.

Torri Taylor, a parent who has one child at Henry Ward Elementary and one at Highland Springs High School, said she's glad the district is taking the extra step to keep her kids safe.

"Do I want metal detectors? No, absolutely not. However, we need them. We should've had them installed at the school because there have been multiple incidents," Taylor said.

While Highland Springs reported three separate incidents of a student bringing a gun onto school grounds in November, Taylor said it's not just an issue at her child's school.

"It's just a shame that our kids can't even go to school without having to deal with someone bringing guns to school, and they have to do a lock and teach and stuff like that," Taylor said. "And it's scary for the teachers because they have to protect these kids."

But Patrick Siewert, another Henrico County parent and former School Resource Officer (SRO), said that based on what he's learned in his job experience, it might not be worth the money.

Per the county's Board Chair Pat O'Bannon, wands could cost several thousand dollars and metal detectors could have a starting cost of roughly $10,000.

"There's a multifaceted thing to metal detectors for instance, right? You have to get the hardware, the equipment for metal detectors, you have to have people manning the metal detectors, and it's sort of like the TSA, right? You could still go through a metal detector and still have to be searched for whatever's in your backpack or whatever," Siewert said.

Research from WestEd Justice and Prevention's Research Center suggests there is little evidence to support the effectiveness of metal detectors in preventing school shootings or detecting weapons at schools.

In Richmond Public Schools, where metal detectors have been implemented at the high school level, a spokesperson told CBS6 that the district has found weapons thanks to both our metal detectors and tips from students, staff, and parents.

A spokesperson with Henrico County said in all three gun-related incidents reported this school year, administration and law enforcement were able to act, due to students sharing information.

“Nobody knows what’s going on better in the schools than the kids, and whatever’s going on inside your school is also going on inside your community, I guarantee it," Siewert said.

HCPS officials say the trial is an added layer to the district's pre-existing safety measures, like cameras and additional SROs. However, Siewert said there's no one-size-fits-all method to mitigating violence in schools.

"I think they have a place. I think they are part of an approach," he said. "I don't think they are a panacea or they're going to solve everything. Evil will find a way to do whatever it wants to do. If there are metal detectors at every entrance and security at every entry to every school, they'll just do whatever they want to do, outside of the school.

Henrico School Board Chair Marcie Shea said this district is aware that it takes a multifaceted response to violence prevention, including getting community partners involved in educating children and their families about safety and the severe consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

Siewert said he'd like to see school districts and law enforcement agencies strengthen their relationship to prevent weapons from coming onto school property.

"From my perspective, there has to be a cultural shift inside the school. You can buy all the equipment, all you want. You can have as many security guards and resources officers, all you want. There's a cultural rift between much of the school system and those who are in charge of protecting the school system," Siewert said.

Taylor said she'd like to see parents step in sooner.

"The parents are going to have to step up, as well as with their kids. These are your kids that are taking guns. So, get involved and figure out what's going on in their lives," Taylor said.

The school district said because the testing is still in the early planning stages, there is no definite timeline for how long the testing will take and when these measures could be implemented permanently.