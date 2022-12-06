ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Cruise’s Wild Comment to Former Costar Goes Viral

Actress Emily Blunt is recalling some very unconventional – but motivating – comments Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise gave her nearly a decade ago. The comments, which are now going viral, were a sort of tough love, the actress recalls, as she adjusted to the wardrobe while filming the 2014 sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow.
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are sweet on 'Baking It'

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler aren't regular bakers, but that doesn't disqualify them from hosting the second season of "Baking It." The friends and former costars are bringing their special concoction of funny to the Peacock series, a cooking competition with a dash of a variety show thrown in to the mix.

