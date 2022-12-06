There is a unique business coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out. It is a coffee shop but with an interesting twist. Coffeeweed Cottage is a local business that is all about bringing people together. This new community-based business was founded by Denise Champagne-McClure in the hope to create a place that not only brings people together but also inspires people in an eclectic setting centered around the things that most people love, plants, books, coffee, and good conversation.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO