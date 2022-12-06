Read full article on original website
‘The Price is Right Live’ is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
If so get excited because The Price is Right Live is coming to Louisiana in 2023. The Price is Right Live is headed to Baton Rouge, La to be exact. The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast
Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
Christmas Movies Filmed in Louisiana
It may be 75 degrees outside in South Louisiana but it is officially the Christmas season. So if you are like me and are trying to find any way to get into the Christmas Spirit then you may want to check out one of these holiday movies. Turn the air...
Coffeeweed Cottage—A Unique Coffee Shop Coming to Lafayette
There is a unique business coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out. It is a coffee shop but with an interesting twist. Coffeeweed Cottage is a local business that is all about bringing people together. This new community-based business was founded by Denise Champagne-McClure in the hope to create a place that not only brings people together but also inspires people in an eclectic setting centered around the things that most people love, plants, books, coffee, and good conversation.
Louisiana Man Saves Family From Drowning After Crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near LA Highway 662 in Assumption Parish Wednesday and they found a small vehicle submerged in the water. What they did not know upon arrival is that a family of four, two who are small children, were rescued...
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Body of Abbeville Man Pulled From Canal in Vermilion Parish After Apparent Drowning
Sad news to report out of Vermilion Parish as an Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal over the weekend. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the man has been identified as 52-year-old Jeremy Stelly of Abbeville. LDWF agents...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Seize The Deal 2022 Holiday Auction Ends This Friday
Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to make your list (and check it twice). You can give THE BEST presents this holiday season with help from the elves of the Seize the Deal Holiday Auction, brought to you by Lafayette Shooters. The Seize the Deal Holiday...
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana
A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
When the holidays come around each year, many of us find ourselves looking back on years past noting how much has changed. Prices have increases, trends have come and gone then come back again, and some things just aren't around anymore. Even some really popular stores have become but a memory.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
Heymann Center Drops Ticketmaster, Turns to Tixly for Future Lafayette Shows
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Most folks who attend shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center are used to going through Ticketmaster to purchase tickets for shows, but that appears to be changing. The Heyman Center announced on Thursday that it was switching to a different ticket service, Tixly, going...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
How to Buy 2022 Independence Bowl Tickets
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will be traveling to Shreveport to play the Houston Cougars in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, December 23. Kick-off is set for 2:00 pm. As always, Ragin' Cajuns fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets through the university. And we finally know...
Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead
A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
Christmas Grinch Frightens Kids in Lafayette Louisiana [VIDEO]
One family in Lafayette had the Christmas Grinch surprise their kids and one little boy wanted nothing to do with him. As the two kids were posing on a couch for Christmas photos, the Grinch exits the house and creeps up behind them. Slowly the Christmas Grinch makes his way...
