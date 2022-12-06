ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Christmas Movies Filmed in Louisiana

It may be 75 degrees outside in South Louisiana but it is officially the Christmas season. So if you are like me and are trying to find any way to get into the Christmas Spirit then you may want to check out one of these holiday movies. Turn the air...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Coffeeweed Cottage—A Unique Coffee Shop Coming to Lafayette

There is a unique business coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out. It is a coffee shop but with an interesting twist. Coffeeweed Cottage is a local business that is all about bringing people together. This new community-based business was founded by Denise Champagne-McClure in the hope to create a place that not only brings people together but also inspires people in an eclectic setting centered around the things that most people love, plants, books, coffee, and good conversation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping

A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
CARENCRO, LA
KPEL 96.5

Seize The Deal 2022 Holiday Auction Ends This Friday

Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time to make your list (and check it twice). You can give THE BEST presents this holiday season with help from the elves of the Seize the Deal Holiday Auction, brought to you by Lafayette Shooters. The Seize the Deal Holiday...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?

On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Top 3 Wedding Videographers/Photographers in Acadiana

A wedding is possibly the biggest event in a couple's lives. It solidifies a union between two people that is supposed to last forever. The day of the wedding sets the foundation for everything that's to come in their lifetimes. Who you hire to capture that unprecedented moment is very important.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

How to Buy 2022 Independence Bowl Tickets

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will be traveling to Shreveport to play the Houston Cougars in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, December 23. Kick-off is set for 2:00 pm. As always, Ragin' Cajuns fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets through the university. And we finally know...
HOUSTON, TX
KPEL 96.5

Intruder Breaks Into New Iberia Home With Gun, Ends Up Dead

A male accused of breaking into a home in New Iberia late Tuesday night is now dead. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call around 10:30 PM that someone had broken into a home in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia. Investigators say the alleged intruder went inside the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. That's when the homeowner shot the intruder, fatally wounding him before deputies arrived on scene.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy