Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas
One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
WacoTrib.com
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: China Spring, Crawford, Mart in state semis — Predictions, toughest foes & more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • Central Texas went 4 for 4 last week in the fourth...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Back to Jerryworld: China Spring beats Decatur, 33-27, to clinch state berth
MANSFIELD — The fog was so thick at Mansfield ISD’s Newsom Stadium that Tre Hafford’s recovery of a would-be onside kick by Decatur was barely visible. Cash McCollum took a knee as time wound down before the top-ranked China Spring Cougars took off in celebration of a 33-27 victory over the Eagles in the Class 4A Div. I state semifinal on Friday night.
WacoTrib.com
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
WacoTrib.com
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
WacoTrib.com
Man who strangled Waco toddler in 2011 returned to in-patient mental hospital
A 33-year-old former Gainesville man, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2011 in the strangling death of his toddler nephew in Waco, was recommitted Wednesday to a state mental hospital, according to a court order. Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court signed an...
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $469,828
A&G Homes is offering a $12,000 Buyer Allowance (Holiday Special) for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction) to close in 30 days or less. Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury with this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This open concept floor plan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car tandem load garage to high ceilings, recessed lighting, upscale molding, ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms & closets and faux wood blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. Stainless-steel appliances are standard including a double oven range. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and a huge family room with a fireplace. The enormous owner’s suite has a Texas sized walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub and a walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floor plan finds the secondary bedrooms and a full bath across the home from the owner’s suite. A powder room is conveniently located for guests. The home is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen on a spacious covered patio. This home will be move in ready with a privacy fence, landscaping with full sod, sprinkler system and many more features that are standard with A & G Homes.
WacoTrib.com
Mart romps to 41-14 win over Burton to reach state title game
AUSTIN — Facing a formidable Burton defense that had allowed just one touchdown in the playoffs, Mart’s big-play offense was simply too dynamic and versatile to defend. Jonah Ross hit Brandon Lundy for two deep touchdown passes while De’Montrel Medlock and JD Bell broke loose for long runs as the No. 1 Panthers romped to a 41-14 win over No. 2 Burton on Thursday night at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
Comments / 0