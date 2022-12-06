LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a woman was shot to death in front of her home almost four years ago in Lehigh Acres. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, Trenesa Roberts left her home on Quentin Avenue South to head to work as a Lee County bus monitor. After taking just a few steps outside from her front door, an unknown assailant shot her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

