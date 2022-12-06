Read full article on original website
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
Bicyclist killed in fatal hit and run crash in Naples
FHP reports a bicyclist was killed in Naples Friday night. Troopers say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on 41st Street SW and 22nd Avenue when the vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash.
I-75 reopens after deadly crash in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a deadly crash that has closed part of I-75 in Venice.
Road Closure due to Traffic Crash Fatality
The incident occurred at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
Lane closures on Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge
Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have temporarily closed three eastbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Airport Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road.
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
FHP investigates Naples fatal crash on Collier Blvd.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Naples that has part of Collier Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
Rollover crash on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres
A Tuesday morning rollover crash temporarily shut down westbound SR-82 at Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres. According to the Floria Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in a crash that ended with one, a Chrysler 300, rolling onto its roof. A child inside was recovered from the vehicle, but FHP did not say the child’s age or if they were injured.
Fort Myers man steals cases of beer, leads deputies on slow foot chase
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been arrested after he stole two cases of beer from a convenience store before leading authorities on a slow foot chase through traffic. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-Eleven at 11700 S. Cleveland Ave., after a call...
Investigators seek information in 2018 Lehigh Acres murder
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a woman was shot to death in front of her home almost four years ago in Lehigh Acres. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, Trenesa Roberts left her home on Quentin Avenue South to head to work as a Lee County bus monitor. After taking just a few steps outside from her front door, an unknown assailant shot her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
PCPD Heading to Fort Myers
Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
Crews respond to car fire in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Tuesday night at Collier Boulevard and I-75 in Naples. Fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:55 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is...
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.
Road reopens after gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to closure on Fort Myers Beach
A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to the closure of Estero Boulevard and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. Estero Boulevard has since reopened. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank was leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew used water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or ignition sources.
North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”. On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued. A pregnant woman...
2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday
The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
