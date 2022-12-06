ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Grease fire severely damages Immokalee Burger King

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A grease fire significantly damaged a Burger King in Immokalee Friday evening. According to fire officials, the Burger King at 1260 N 15th Street burned the attic and roof of the restaurant building. At around 6:47 p.m., Immokalee Fire, North Collier Fire and Collier County...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard

A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rollover crash on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

A Tuesday morning rollover crash temporarily shut down westbound SR-82 at Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres. According to the Floria Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in a crash that ended with one, a Chrysler 300, rolling onto its roof. A child inside was recovered from the vehicle, but FHP did not say the child’s age or if they were injured.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Investigators seek information in 2018 Lehigh Acres murder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are still looking for answers after a woman was shot to death in front of her home almost four years ago in Lehigh Acres. Around 6:30 a.m. on December 10, Trenesa Roberts left her home on Quentin Avenue South to head to work as a Lee County bus monitor. After taking just a few steps outside from her front door, an unknown assailant shot her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD Heading to Fort Myers

Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a car fire Tuesday night at Collier Boulevard and I-75 in Naples. Fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:55 p.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road reopens after gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to closure on Fort Myers Beach

A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to the closure of Estero Boulevard and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. Estero Boulevard has since reopened. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank was leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew used water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or ignition sources.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 Lee County debris drop-off sites closing Friday

The drop-off locations at Brooks Park and Lehigh Acres Mosquito Control District are closing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The sites are closing because their usage is decreasing. Brooks Park saw more than 100 people dropping off debris every day after the storm. Now, that number has dropped to about 28 people per day.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy