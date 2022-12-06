Read full article on original website
L’Anse’s Meadowbrook Arena receives $150,000 grant
L’ANSE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Today, Gov. Whitmer awarded 14 communities with a total of $1,906,100 in recreation passport grants for projects. The village of L’Anse in Baraga county received a $150,000 grant toward Meadowbrook Arena for hockey boards and glass. The recreation passport program started 12 years...
Friendly competition raises funds for The Salvation Army
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Tonight from 5-8 p.m. at participating locations, members from the Marquette Fire Department and Police Department competed in the annual friendly bell-ringing competition to raise funds for The Salvation Army. “We’re out here ringing the bell with The Salvation Army and we’ve got a healthy...
A sweeter tooth around the campfire
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) – Three U.P. businesses are partnering in Ishpeming to spark up new experiences in a workspace. What started as an idea to bring the community together in a space that suits all, has turned into reality. “We met up with Doozers and they said hey we...
Marquette Gallery open house
Something any new business might want to consider is taking note of one that’s been around for a while. Lake Superior Photo Gallery in Marquette is celebrating a decade of business. With an open house. Owner & photographer, Shawn Malone, says her inspiration to start a business, just came naturally.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Room at the Inn receives $100,000 in ARPA grants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – On Tuesday, the Marquette County Board of Commissioners approved allocating $100,000 to Marquette’s Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. The money donated comes from a larger $13 million grant received by Marquette county from the American Rescue Plan Act. With the money donated towards RATI, RATI will be able to fix the outside of their building, the building’s boiler and make sure that everything is ADA compliant.
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale
This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
Where Da Heck Did Michigan’s “Yooper” Dialect Come From, Eh?
The "Yooper" dialect is one of the most recognizable speech patterns anywhere. Anyone who lives in Michigan knows about the "Yooper" dialect. Heck, even most of the country knows that you will only hear this dialect in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and parts of Wisconsin. But, where did it come from?
I-REACH aids veterans with a helpful survey
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Our Veteran community is seeing some extra help through a survey that assesses the needs of these heroes. Through a new development by I-REACH (Improving Rural Enrollment, Access, and Healthcare for Rural Veterans), a survey was developed to identify areas of a veteran’s life that they might be struggling with.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Top Headlines: It Was a Crime-Ridden Week in Northern Michigan
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. Seems like more than a few people are going to get a lump of coal for Christmas this year, as there was a LOT of crime this week. But we’ll end this article with a happy story to cheer you up.
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
