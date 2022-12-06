Read full article on original website
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Transfer prospect wish list for Ohio State Football
The transfer portal is full-on crazy right now, with over 700 FBS players potentially changing schools and growing. It’s an absurd number and honestly a scary one. In the ideal scenario, each one of these student-athletes would get a chance to play for another school, but unfortunately, that won’t be the case.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Georgia football at the Peach Bowl in the CFP?
The Ohio State football team is one win away from reaching the national championship game, but standing in front of the Buckeyes is the reigning national champion. OSU plays Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 as the bowl game doubles as a College Football Playoff national semifinal. It's just the...
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline make in-home visit to Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State continues to hit the road during the December contact period and the latest trip took it back into the Sunshine State. Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped in for an in-home visit with consensus five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Southport Fieldhouse. Full day of hoops. Matchups, players to watch at Tipoff Classic.
The high school boys basketball FORUM Tipoff Classic is set for Saturday at Southport Fieldhouse. Here is an updated look at the schedule, teams and players to watch. Tickets are $15 for the all-day event: ...
Scarlet Sunrise: Ohio State women's basketball ties highest AP ranking in program history
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
