York County, PA

Dennis Lewis
3d ago

who would work for usps. poor pay, long hours, no benefits and very bad management.. oh and they can't even threaten to strike.

WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor seeks property tax hike

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor is looking to raise property taxes, as well as water and sewer rates and recycling fees. Mayor Danene Sorace said her proposal is the first property tax increase in four years. Lancaster's current property tax is 8%, which the mayor said amounts to about...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022

There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

