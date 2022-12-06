Read full article on original website
Dennis Lewis
3d ago
who would work for usps. poor pay, long hours, no benefits and very bad management.. oh and they can't even threaten to strike.
School buses from one Dauphin County district to be equipped with license plate readers
More than 120 school buses with the Central Dauphin School District will be made safer this winter, due to a new partnership with local law enforcement and the company Bus Patrol, aimed at preventing drivers from passing stopped school buses. The initiative out of Harrisburg is a new safety program...
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
The opening of a new discount grocery store in town is a great boon for the local community. It provides access to healthy, affordable food for households on tight budgets. That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening another new store in Pennsylvania this month.
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
WGAL
High heating costs have homeowners turning to alternatives like wood, anthracite coal
GORDONVILLE, Pa. — With the high cost of heating, some homeowners are turning to alternatives like wood and anthracite coal. It's fueling business at a Lancaster County company. Amish-owned DS Machine manufactures and sells anthracite coal and wood stoves – products often used in Amish homes. With the high...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
WGAL
Lancaster mayor seeks property tax hike
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor is looking to raise property taxes, as well as water and sewer rates and recycling fees. Mayor Danene Sorace said her proposal is the first property tax increase in four years. Lancaster's current property tax is 8%, which the mayor said amounts to about...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party
Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Carroll County (MD) to Buy Four Ambulances; First of County-Owned Fleet
The new Board of Carroll County Commissioners held its first public meeting Thursday, and with it came a $1.27 million purchase approval for four ambulances to be used by the county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The purchase, from FESCO Emergency Sales in Elkridge, was requested...
WGAL
Overnight work planned for Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some overnight work is planned for Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During those times, traffic will be restricted...
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
