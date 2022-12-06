Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say
FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
jocoreport.com
Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint
CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
'They're going to need some time': Fiancé of mass shooting victim waits for Hedingham updates
Raleigh Police said it could take several months for the investigation involving the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting to be complete.
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head
The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
cbs17
25 kids enjoy holiday shopping with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to help make spirits bright this holiday season, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to the aisles of Walmart to shop with a group of 25 kids. The dozens of children were selected to benefit from the program in...
cbs17
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
Johnston County father guilty on charges after 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself
Warren Tyler Oser pleaded guilty to failure to store firearms to protect a minor in Johnston County.
12-year-old fired gun at North Carolina middle school, sheriff’s office says
The Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for the 12-year-old and juvenile petitions were filed after Fuquay-Varina Middle School was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun at a window on Thursday morning.
'Hid in the corner': Fuquay-Varina Middle put on lockdown after student fires gun at window
The Wake County Sheriff's Office obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at Fuquay-Varina Middle School. An adult is facing a charge in the case.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC
New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death. Original story - Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police SayRichard William Farmer, 49, of…
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
cbs17
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
WRAL
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
cbs17
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
Comments / 1