Hillsborough, NC

cbs17

2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
MORRISVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint

CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

