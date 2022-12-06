Read full article on original website
Related
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
What time will the full moon eclipse Mars on Dec. 7?
A bright Mars at opposition will disappear behind the moon on Wednesday (Dec. 7), but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Digital Trends
This awesome asteroid impact simulator isn’t for the faint-hearted
A new asteroid impact simulator from creative coder Neal Agarwal is as entertaining as it is terrifying. Asteroid Launcher does what it says on the tin and lets you launch a space rock at Earth to see the amount of devastation it would cause. What makes Asteroid Launcher particularly fascinating...
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Satellite captures view of advancing lava from space as crowds flock to volcano
A satellite has captured stunning images of the Mauna Loa eruption from space, as crowds flock to the Hawaii volcano to watch the rare event. The photos, taken when the eruption began on 28 November, were released after the US Geological Survey warned there was a “high probability” a stream of molten lava would reach a main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island.Officials are preparing for the possibility that the Daniel K Inouye Highway, which connects the communities of Hilo and Kona, could be shut down within the week despite the flow slowing its advance.“It’ll probably come around the north...
Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022
The 'Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2022, will appear to swoop in front of Mars in a phenomenon called lunar occultation.
CNET
Researchers Explain Mysterious Structure Found on Beach After Hurricane
A piece of the past has returned to haunt a Florida beach after a mysterious object made of wood and metal emerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in November. Initial speculation suggested it might be part of an old pier or perhaps a shipwreck. Now researchers say it's likely the remains of a cargo ship from the 1800s.
How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign
The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
CNET
2 Million-Year-Old DNA, the Oldest Ever Found, Reveals an Ancient Ecosystem
As early as 2006, Eske Willerslev and members of his lab ventured into northern Greenland with a drill, extracting cores of sediment from the Kap København Formation. They were hunting for environmental DNA, or eDNA, in their cores — puzzle pieces that could help paint a picture of the plants and animals present in the region 2 million years ago.
CNET
Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
CNET
Here's What Might Happen if an Asteroid Crashed Into Your Town
If an asteroid made of pure gold, with a diameter of 2,600 feet and blasting at 77,000 miles per hour, came in at an angle of 48 degrees and hit New York City's Upper East Side, aka around where I live, I unfortunately now know what would happen. Myself and...
Discovered in the deep: the extraordinary sawshark with a weapon-like snout
With the help of fishers in Madagascar and Tanzania, scientists named two new species of rare sixgill sawsharks
Comments / 0