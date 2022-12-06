ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
Digital Trends

This awesome asteroid impact simulator isn’t for the faint-hearted

A new asteroid impact simulator from creative coder Neal Agarwal is as entertaining as it is terrifying. Asteroid Launcher does what it says on the tin and lets you launch a space rock at Earth to see the amount of devastation it would cause. What makes Asteroid Launcher particularly fascinating...
CBS Denver

How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events

Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
The Independent

Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Satellite captures view of advancing lava from space as crowds flock to volcano

A satellite has captured stunning images of the Mauna Loa eruption from space, as crowds flock to the Hawaii volcano to watch the rare event. The photos, taken when the eruption began on 28 November, were released after the US Geological Survey warned there was a “high probability” a stream of molten lava would reach a main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island.Officials are preparing for the possibility that the Daniel K Inouye Highway, which connects the communities of Hilo and Kona, could be shut down within the week despite the flow slowing its advance.“It’ll probably come around the north...
HAWAII STATE
StyleCaster

How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
CNET

2 Million-Year-Old DNA, the Oldest Ever Found, Reveals an Ancient Ecosystem

As early as 2006, Eske Willerslev and members of his lab ventured into northern Greenland with a drill, extracting cores of sediment from the Kap København Formation. They were hunting for environmental DNA, or eDNA, in their cores — puzzle pieces that could help paint a picture of the plants and animals present in the region 2 million years ago.
CNET

Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before

Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy