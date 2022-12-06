The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...

2 DAYS AGO