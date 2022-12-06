Read full article on original website
Flower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village are welcoming back S.T.A.R (Sad Tree Along Road) season. This is the 12th straight year of the S.T.A.R. program, in which residents spread holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads. Both municipalities ask residents to follow a few simple...
Dutch Bros Coffee opening Friday in Flower Mound
A new drive-thru coffee shop will open Friday morning in Flower Mound. Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves signature smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will open its newest location Friday at 1501 Justin Road, east of Morriss Road. The company aims for great speed, quality and service at all of its locations.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
Dallas Observer
Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff
Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:
Summit Club of Flower Mound elects new officers
For the first time in over a decade, the Summit Club of Flower Mound will have a new president. Club members elected new officers on Thursday. Bill Wetherbee and Duane Francis will continue in their roles of VP Information Services and Treasurer, respectively. Chuck Chester will step into the role of VP Community Activities, and Bryan Webb was elected club president, according to a news release from the club.
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors. "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
starlocalmedia.com
Check out all of the amazing decorative trees you’ll get to see at Tour of Trees in McKinney
This holiday season you can see some of the most dressed up trees in all of North Texas featured in professionally decorated model homes in one of McKinney’s most unique communities. The annual Tour of Trees is back again at Trinity Falls, a 2,000-acre community in McKinney. The event...
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development
Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
Chicken N Pickle to bring sports bar, outdoor yard games to Grapevine
Pickleball is a paddle sport played among two to four players across a net. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine location is getting closer to opening. General Manager Tony Polichino said the Grapevine location is aiming to open Jan. 17. He said this opening date is dependent on...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco looks at next steps for Grand Park
The two words added to a Frisco City Council Work Session slideshow on Tuesday, Dec. 6, were a succinct way to ask a big question.
Shorthorn
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade
The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
