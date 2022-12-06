ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Sandi Toksvig Shares Update After Hospitalization

“Great British Bake Off” alum Sandi Toksvig was recently hospitalized in Australia, and forced to cancel her tour.

The 64-year-old star was touring across Australia and New Zealand when she fell ill.

A tweet was posted to her account that said, “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig.”

She shared an update with fans today, writing on Twitter, “Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I’ve been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I’m fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service.”

Toksvig’s website described her tour as "an evening of comedy and curiosities" as Sandi shared "little known facts” and “tall tales alongside some really silly jokes."

She left the “Great British Bake Off,” also known as the “Great British Baking Show,” in 2020.

Toksvig tweeted at the time, "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the ‘Great British Bake Off’ so I can spend more time with my other work," joking, "As my waistline will testify, ‘Bake Off’ is an all consuming show."

