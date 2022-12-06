ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
PHILADELPHIA, NY
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason facing needs at shortstop and their starting rotation, and the outfield became another area on the roster to address after the team’s decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said there is interest in re-signing Bellinger....
NBC Sports

Phillies to sign starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to 4-year deal

One night after reaching agreement on an 11-year, $300 million contract with superstar shortstop Trea Turner, the Phillies filled a big hole in their starting rotation by striking a four-year deal with veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker. The deal, first reported by the New York Post, is worth $72 million, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

