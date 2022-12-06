Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist
Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
England out to stop World Cup’s ‘irresistible force’ Mbappé
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé?. Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
SB Nation
WhaleFin to terminate Chelsea shirt sleeve sponsorship — report
The cryptocurrency gravy train is threatening to run completely off the rails, and amid an industry-wide downturn, not to mention the collapse of the FTX exchange, companies are tightening belts, cutting back spending, and instituting mass layoffs — while continuing to pretend that this isn’t just a giant house of cards.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a second was blazed high over the bar, proving crucial as England were eliminated.Olivier...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
Comments / 0