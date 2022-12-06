Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball has built its own cushy lead vs. Georgetown early in the 2nd half
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ABC. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Georgetown to see the latest updates.
Syracuse loses second coordinator in one day as Robert Anae departs for N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost its second coordinator in less than 12 hours. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving SU for the same position at N.C. State, where he’ll replace previous Wolfpack OC Tim Beck, a source close to the Syracuse program confirmed to Syracuse.com on Thursday night.
Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some say that the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry doesn’t burn quite as hot as it used to when the two schools were both members of the Big East Conference. Tell that to Benny Williams.
SU players stunned over losing 2 coordinators in 1 day: ‘Crazy world we live in’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday within 12 hours as both Robert Anae and Tony White are reportedly headed to new posts. White will go to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff as defensive coordinator. Anae is staying within the ACC and...
Will Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim use Joe Girard at the point in certain situations? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The season is beginning to generate specific questions for the Mailbox. Syracuse’s trip to Notre Dame got one reader thinking about recent recruits. The Orange’s big win over Oakland sparked a statistical question.
Boys basketball roundup: Nottingham tops Henninger in OT at 5th annual city showcase
Steyvon Jones tallied 22 points in Nottingham’s 53-50 victory over Henninger during the first day of the fifth annual Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School. “It was ugly, but I will take it,” Nottingham coach Cornelius Vines said.
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
Exclusive: Tony White talks leaving for Nebraska and how SU kept him around for 3 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White’s move to Nebraska didn’t take long to execute. In his first interview since news broke Thursday of his departure from Syracuse football, White told syracuse.com his hiring to the Huskers staff happened “last-minute, last-second, kind of out-of-the-blue.”
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Georgetown | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to keep the streak alive when they host the Georgetown Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on local ABC channels and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 27 points, propels Orange to win over Coppin State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Led by Dyaisha Fair’s season-high 27 points, Syracuse bounced back from another slow start to take the lead in the second quarter and they never let it go. The Orange held on to defeat Coppin State 93-75 in an offensive battle where both teams enjoyed...
Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White is leaving for the same job at Nebraska (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White is leaving Syracuse football to serve as Matt Rhule’s new defensive coordinator at Nebraska, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday. White has served three seasons as Dino Babers’ DC, installing the 3-3-5 defensive scheme that has transformed the Orange defense into one of the best in the ACC.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Toronto, 5-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch move to 9-9-2-2 on the season and 2-2-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots. Keith Petruzzelli earned the...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
Matthew Bergeron makes Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Draft big board
Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.
Westhill boys basketball trio explodes for 79 combined points against PSLA @ Fowler
Westhill’s Omar Robinson, Kam Langdon and Shawn Mayes combined for 79 points during Wednesday’s non-league boys basketball matchup against PSLA @ Fowler. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Liverpool girls basketball edges Auburn, senior joins 1,000-point club: ‘I just felt a lot of love’ (90 photos)
It was a superb night for Liverpool senior Nevaeh Wingate. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS roundup: RFA girls, West Canada Valley boys indoor track capture titles at Jensen Relays
The Rome Free Academy girls and the West Canada Valley boys indoor track squads captured titles at the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at Utica University on Friday. The West Genesee girls’ squad came in second, while WCV took third. For the boys, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill grabbed second and Utica Proctor placed third.
‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’ premieres in Syracuse: Movies are better with friends (review)
In the age of streaming and a box office still feeling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget how much fun it is to watch a movie with other people. Jokes are funnier, horror monsters are scarier, superheroes are larger than life, and dramatic moments hit you in the feels differently.
