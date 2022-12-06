Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.

