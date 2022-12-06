ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Crunch fall to Toronto, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch move to 9-9-2-2 on the season and 2-2-1-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots. Keith Petruzzelli earned the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Matthew Bergeron makes Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 2023 NFL Draft big board

Syracuse, N.Y. — With NFL Draft season creeping every closer, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board for the 2023 draft Thursday. Kiper provides his Top 25 overall prospects plus his Top 10 at each position group. While no members of the Orange cracked the overall list, Syracuse football offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron clocked in as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country.
SYRACUSE, NY
