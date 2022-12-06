Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
WAND TV
Harristown discusses a second potential dispensary
HARRISTOWN, ILL. (WAND) - The Village of Harristown could be seeing another dispensary in the area. In late June, the Village approved a growery and dispensary. This caused controversy with many local residents and they're continuing to express their concerns. "We had a company approach us asking if they could...
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
WAND TV
Springfield Dominican Sisters celebrate anniversary with service project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Dominican Sisters are celebrating their 150th anniversary by making blessing bags for homeless people. In the last two days, the sisters, along with coworkers at the Sacred Heart Convent, have assembled 400 bags. These include personal care items, snacks, and winter essentials. Many of...
WAND TV
Homework Hangout Club receives $25,000 from LLCU
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — An organization that has served the community for over 30 years just received a boost from Land of Lincoln Credit Union. LLCU donated $25,000 to the Homework Hangout Club, INC. on Thursday. In addition, the credit union pledged another $25,000 per year for the next two years.
wlds.com
Starbucks, Cell Tower, and Craft Grow Marijuana Among Projects Considered by City Plans Commission Wed.
Marijuana, coffee, and cell towers were some of the most heavily discussed items during the Jacksonville Plan Commission Meeting last night. The rezoning request for the proposed marijuana craft grow facility that would be operated in a portion of the former AC Humko plant was approved, changing from M-2 to M-2 with special use.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
Effingham Radio
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
WAND TV
Sangamon County Animal Control making improvements to facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center was inspected by several government organizations last year, they are now clearing the air. The inspections were a response to several social media posts claiming abuse and mass sickness at the facility. All of the inspections came back with no violations listed.
‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
WAND TV
Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield helps artists turn trash into treasure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Creative Reuse Marketplace in Springfield is the definition of organized chaos, but a perfect place to find your creative supplies and ideas. The shop is a small nonprofit that not only provides a way of reusing products and materials but also gives a space for education and job training for low income, unemployed, and homeless women.
WAND TV
Local shelter seeks donations to provide kids with gifts
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - God's Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for donations to provide children in its shelter with gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Dan Watkins, Executive Director, said God's Shelter of Love would like monetary donations so mothers can go with staff to pick out gifts for their kids.
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
WAND TV
Three residents displaced after apartment fire in Charleston
CHARELSTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 1136 W Hayes in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. According to the Department, crews were called out around 8:20 a.m, on Friday, and upon arrival found smoke and fire coming from the rear of one of four apartments in an apartment building.
wlds.com
Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture
The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
