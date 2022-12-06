Report: 49ers Did Not Put Waiver Claim In For Baker Mayfield

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers today by the Rams after being cut by Carolina on Monday morning.

While it's currently unclear exactly how many teams were looking to land Baker, a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that one NFC franchise had little-to-no interest in the recently-released Panthers quarterback.

Per Schefter, despite uncertainty surrounding their quarterback room heading into the postseason, the San Francisco 49ers did not submit a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield

"For what it’s worth, the 49ers did not put in a waiver claim for QB Baker Mayfield, who wound up being claimed by the Rams, per source," Schefter said Tuesday.

Like the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco has dealt with a plethora of injuries to their quarterbacks this season.

After being named the starter to begin the year, Trey Lance suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and is highly unlikely to return in 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo took the reins of the offense in Lance's absence, but a broken foot suffered last week against the Dolphins left the 49ers with just 2022 seventh-round selection Brock Purdy remaining on the 53-man roster.

Instead of submitting a claim for Mayfield, the 49ers opted to sign journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Tuesday.

The signing marks the fourth time Johnson has joined San Francisco in his NFL career, but this time, he has a legitimate shot to see live game action.

San Francisco, 8-4, will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.