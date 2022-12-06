ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: 49ers Did Not Put Waiver Claim In For Baker Mayfield

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKY77_0jZdRnyy00

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Panthers quarterback was claimed off of waivers today by the Rams after being cut by Carolina on Monday morning.

While it's currently unclear exactly how many teams were looking to land Baker, a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that one NFC franchise had little-to-no interest in the recently-released Panthers quarterback.

Per Schefter, despite uncertainty surrounding their quarterback room heading into the postseason, the San Francisco 49ers did not submit a waiver claim for Baker Mayfield

"For what it’s worth, the 49ers did not put in a waiver claim for QB Baker Mayfield, who wound up being claimed by the Rams, per source," Schefter said Tuesday.

Like the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco has dealt with a plethora of injuries to their quarterbacks this season.

After being named the starter to begin the year, Trey Lance suffered what appeared to be a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and is highly unlikely to return in 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo took the reins of the offense in Lance's absence, but a broken foot suffered last week against the Dolphins left the 49ers with just 2022 seventh-round selection Brock Purdy remaining on the 53-man roster.

Instead of submitting a claim for Mayfield, the 49ers opted to sign journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Tuesday.

The signing marks the fourth time Johnson has joined San Francisco in his NFL career, but this time, he has a legitimate shot to see live game action.

San Francisco, 8-4, will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo

Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday. The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17. A photo of...
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
SB Nation

Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?

Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy