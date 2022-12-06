Read full article on original website
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
WTO says Trump's metals tariffs broke rules as U.S. rejects findings
The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won't lead to a removal of the duties. The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global...
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
Peru’s president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in a new Cabinet Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state, and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 16 ministers picked by Boluarte, who...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is...
Democrats amp up pressure on Big Oil, seek tax loophole cut
Democratic senators are demanding that U.S. oil companies pay more tax at a time when they're raking in record profits, ratcheting up the war of words between the party and the energy industry. Seven senators led by Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., are proposing to remove key tax provisions enjoyed by...
Lithium rally has more room to run, thanks to U.S. climate bill
Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there's one thing that the industry's top executives agree on it's that there's room to go even higher. That's partly thanks to President Joe Biden's signature climate and tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). A key piece of the legislation is focused on bolstering production and processing for critical battery metals like lithium within the U.S. and with countries that have free-trade agreements with Washington.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he “won't be as helpful” as he'd like to be.
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the...
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious ‘Merchant of Death’ Swapped for Brittney Griner?
The United States has handed over notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russian authorities in a prisoner swap that secured the release of WNBA Star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer convicted in 2011 on charges including “conspiracy to provide material...
US jobless claims up modestly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
