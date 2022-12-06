ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview, MT

montanasports.com

MSUB blows out Rocky women to sweep Rimrock Rivalry, Woodin wins No. 300

BILLINGS — MSUB's women turned a five-point halftime lead into a 29-point victory over Rocky Mountain College, 77-48, on Thursday evening inside Alterowitz Gym. The win marked the 300th in the career of head coach Kevin Woodin, who is the program's winningest coach. MSUB led 32-27 at halftime, but...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Avaery Stuff commits to MSU Billings volleyball

GREAT FALLS — After finishing her senior season with the Rustlers, Avarey Stuff has signed to play with Montana State Billings for the next season. In ordinary fashion, her family was very proud of her and wanted to celebrate her big accomplishment. “They are very excited for me,” said...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Gas prices plunge again in Billings

Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect arrested for threat found at Billings Senior High School

BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat was found at Billings Senior High School Wednesday. Billings Public Schools told parents school administration was made water of a threat written on a boys’ bathroom stall that was posted on social media. The threat was directed towards Billings Senior High School for Dec....

