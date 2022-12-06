ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield Claimed Off Waivers

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers , according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero .

Mayfield, the former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was granted his release by Carolina on Monday, effectively placing him on the waiver wire, just over 24 hours prior to being acquired by the quarterback needy Rams.

Los Angeles -- which ranked fourth in waiver priority behind only the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos -- is currently without starter Matthew Stafford for the remainder of the season and has gone 0-2 since John Wolford took over in his absence.

Mayfield is reportedly scheduled to fly out to Los Angeles on Tuesday (December 6) afternoon, but is expected to be unavailable for the Rams' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Pelissero.

The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35 million on his contract as part of the acquisition.

Mayfield reportedly requested the release from the Panthers amid the team's decision to go with Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker for the remainder of the 2022 season, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN 's David Newton on Monday.

"Multiple league sources tell me Baker Mayfield asked for his release," Newton tweeted. "Makes sense with teams like the 49ers possibly looking for a veteran quarterback. Had he not asked he may have been released anyway with the Panthers going with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker the rest of the way."

Mayfield, a former No 1 overall pick, has struggled during his fifth NFL season, which is his first with the Panthers since being acquired in a trade during the offseason.

The former Heisman Trophy winner went 1-5 in six starts and threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on 119 of 206 passing in seven total appearances, which includes a 74.4 passer rating and 16.8 quarterback rating, both of which are career lows.

Mayfield was initially ruled out for "at least a couple weeks" due to a high ankle sprain and replaced by Walker on October 10.

Mayfield replaced Walker late in the Panthers' blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on November 6, throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 20 passing.

