Ohio education overhaul heads to lame-duck vote

COLUMBUS — A massive overhaul of Ohio’s governance of elementary and high-school education is headed to a full Senate vote Wednesday despite accusations from opponents that lawmakers are rushing the complicated measure during the lame-duck session.

The Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee on Tuesday reported Senate Bill 178 to the full chamber. The measure is on the fast track to reach Gov. Mike DeWine's desk in the current session that could end as soon as next week.

Sponsored by state Sen. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), the bill would strip the 19-member State Board of Education of much of its power and give it to a reworked cabinet-level department under the governor.

It would turn the existing Department of Education into the new Department of Education and Workforce, consisting of two divisions: one focused on K-12 education and the other on career readiness. The governor is on board.

“Shifting the authority to a single appointed director will not change the system,” Melanie Elsy, lobbyist for the conservative American Policy Roundtable and Christian Home Educators of Ohio, said in opposition to the bill.

“It will only diminish the consent of the governed,” she said. “Students in every form of delivery of education and their parents will not have the direct access they have today with their elected member of the State Board of Education.... This massive bill has been dormant for 18 months and is now being pushed through at an unreasonable pace in lame duck.”

Among the bill's highlights:

--The governor would appoint the new department's director. The state board's current role of selecting the state superintendent of education would be reduced to making a recommendation.

--The superintendent would no longer lead the department as a whole, but would instead serve as advisor to the K-12 division.

--The role of the state board, which consists of 11 elected and eight governor-appointed members, would be reduced to handling teacher licensing and discipline and territory transfers between school districts. It could make recommendations on education priorities.

--The changes must be in place by July 1 in time for the next school year.

The bill has the support from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, and technical and career centers that like the new emphasis on job readiness or see it as necessary to address the state's poor performance when it comes to college preparedness.

“In today’s world, going to college should not define a good education,” Michael Tisovic, vice president of Advanced Manufacturing Consortium in Northwest Ohio and vice president and plant manager at Wieland Chase in Montpelier, said in support of the bill.

“A good education should be defined as being prepared to enter the workforce no matter what career path is chosen,” he said. “Today’s society needs workers in all fields, from doctors to assembly-line workers, and our educational system lacks the ability to create the workforce that is needed. We need more options for the 69 percent of our students that do not go to or finish college.”

The committee's chairman, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R, Powell), conceded the bill still needs work and voiced hope that this work would continue in the House of Representatives.

“I think everybody on the [state board] works hard to try to improve schools,” he said. “...However, I have also sat through those meetings where nothing is getting accomplished. There's haggling. There's arguing. There's mostly discussion over parliamentary procedure in the board. They're not actually following the law in many cases.”

The bill does not propose changing the state board's makeup or how members are elected. It also does not incorporate the Department of Higher Education into the mix as prior proposals had.

“This just seems to be very rushed,” said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers. “This is a fundamental change in how we do education, and we've heard a lot of concerns brought up as well as a lot of suggestions for improvements that can be made, which indicates that we need to take a little bit longer time ... rather than pass something now and implement it in July. That is a huge, huge task to undertake.”