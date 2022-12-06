Toledo loses high scoring forwards to call-ups, acquire forward in a trade

The Toledo Walleye lost two key forwards to call-ups to the American Hockey League and also acquired a forward in a trade on Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Griffins, Toledo's AHL affiliate, signed forwards Lukas Craggs and Gordie Green to professional tryout agreements.

The Walleye also acquired forward Andy Sturtz from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

Sturtz has posted eight points with six goals and two assists in 11 contests with the Solar Bears. The Buffalo native spent last year with Rapid City of the ECHL where he collected 28 points (10 G, 18 A) in 33 games for the Rush.

Overall, Sturtz has played in 55 games in the ECHL and has 42 points with 18 goals and 24 assists. The Penn State University product also spent two years with Bellville in the AHL and tallied 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in 35 games.

Green and Craggs are tied for the team lead for the Walleye in goals scored with six apiece.

Green is Toledo's leading scorer overall. The right winger has tallied 16 points with six goals and a team-high 10 assists in 17 games.

Green, a third-year pro, posted a career-best 47 points (15 G, 32 A) in 57 contests with Newfoundland of the ECHL last season. The Ann Arbor native played in 15 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies from 2020-22, totaling one goal and one assist.

Green spent four seasons at Miami University and accumulated 115 points (48 G, 67 A) in 145 appearances.

Craggs, a former Bowling Green State University standout, has eight points (6 G, 2 A) in 17 games for the Walleye. Craggs has split time between the AHL and ECHL in his first three seasons as a professional. Last year, the Elmhurst, Ill. native tallied two goals and one assist in 24 outings with the Rochester Americans (AHL). Craggs also posted a career-high 31 points (12 G, 19 A) in 35 contests with Cincinnati (ECHL) last season.

In another roster move, Grand Rapids sent forward Kirill Tyutyayev to the Walleye. Tyutyayev, who is in his second season with the Griffins, has five points (2 G, 3 A) in 18 games. Last year, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native dished out three assists in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury in November.

Toledo hosts Kalamazoo at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday for a School Education Day game.