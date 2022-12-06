Liberty Center coach, players garner All-Ohio honors

Liberty Center's Casey Mohler was named co-coach of the year in Division V, and two of his Tigers linemen received first team honors on the 2022 All-Ohio football teams released Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Mohler guided the 14-1 Tigers to a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, a No. 4 state ranking, and an advancement to the D-V state playoff semifinals for the second time in five seasons. He shared the top coaching honor with Jake Buchholz of Springfield Northeastern.

Tigers senior Owen Box, the NWOAL defensive player of the year, was named to the first team as a defensive lineman. Junior Liberty Center teammate Landon Bockelman made the first team at offensive lineman. Both were dominant two-way linemen. Tigers senior running back Matthew Orr was selected to the D-V third team.

Other Division V first team honorees from area schools included Northern Buckeye Conference rivals Case Boos of Eastwood and Mason Oliver of Elmwood, and Oak Harbor sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Ridener.

Boos, the NBC's offensive back of the year, was actually the Eagles' quarterback, but rushed for 1,336 yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season. He was nominated and chosen as a running back, as was Oliver, who ran for 1,610 yards and 19 scores during the regular season.

Eastwood edged Elmwood 49-48 during the regular season to win the NBC title, but the Royals avenged that defeat by topping Eastwood 28-7 in the regional semifinals of the D-V playoffs.

Ridener had 77 tackles, including eight for losses, and 11 sacks during the regular season for the 10-2 Rockets, who were champions of the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division.

Other Eastwood seniors earning All-Ohio recognition were Jordan Pickerel, who was selected to the second team as an offensive lineman, and Dalton Hesselbart, who was chosen as a second team defensive lineman.

Three other Elmwood seniors were accorded state honors. Quarterback Hayden Rickard was picked to the second team along with his main target, receiver Mason Mossbarger, and Royals linebacker Cannon Endicott was chosen to the D-V third team.

Three players from NWOAL runner-up Archbold received D-V recognition, with senior running back Carson Dominique being picked to the second team, and junior defensive back Chase Miller and senior punter Krayton Kern selected to the third team.

Ridener's Oak Harbor teammate, junior running back Jacqui Hayward, was named to the D-V third team, and senior offensive lineman Devin Montalbine of Blanchard Valley Conference runner-up Liberty-Benton was named to the second team.

Port Clinton had two senior players honored in D-V, with tight end Adam Thorbahn named to the second team, and offensive lineman Ethan Ranzenberger picked to the third team.

Junior defensive back Devin Farley of Otsego was chosen to the D-V second team.

Only one area player was selected to the Division IV first team, with Napoleon senior defensive lineman Caleb Stoner taking that honor.

Others receiving D-IV recognition included Wauseon junior defensive back Tyson Rodriguez, who was selected to the second team, and the Rossford senior combo of quarterback Alex Williams and receiver Jake Morrison, who were each picked to the third team.

The OPSWA All-Ohio teams for Division II and Division III will be released on Wednesday, and the Division I team will be released on Thursday.