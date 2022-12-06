ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Center, OH

Liberty Center coach, players garner All-Ohio honors

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nF0LY_0jZdR3ev00

Liberty Center's Casey Mohler was named co-coach of the year in Division V, and two of his Tigers linemen received first team honors on the 2022 All-Ohio football teams released Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Mohler guided the 14-1 Tigers to a Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, a No. 4 state ranking, and an advancement to the D-V state playoff semifinals for the second time in five seasons. He shared the top coaching honor with Jake Buchholz of Springfield Northeastern.

Tigers senior Owen Box, the NWOAL defensive player of the year, was named to the first team as a defensive lineman. Junior Liberty Center teammate Landon Bockelman made the first team at offensive lineman. Both were dominant two-way linemen. Tigers senior running back Matthew Orr was selected to the D-V third team.

Other Division V first team honorees from area schools included Northern Buckeye Conference rivals Case Boos of Eastwood and Mason Oliver of Elmwood, and Oak Harbor sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Ridener.

Boos, the NBC's offensive back of the year, was actually the Eagles' quarterback, but rushed for 1,336 yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season. He was nominated and chosen as a running back, as was Oliver, who ran for 1,610 yards and 19 scores during the regular season.

Eastwood edged Elmwood 49-48 during the regular season to win the NBC title, but the Royals avenged that defeat by topping Eastwood 28-7 in the regional semifinals of the D-V playoffs.

Ridener had 77 tackles, including eight for losses, and 11 sacks during the regular season for the 10-2 Rockets, who were champions of the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division.

Other Eastwood seniors earning All-Ohio recognition were Jordan Pickerel, who was selected to the second team as an offensive lineman, and Dalton Hesselbart, who was chosen as a second team defensive lineman.

Three other Elmwood seniors were accorded state honors. Quarterback Hayden Rickard was picked to the second team along with his main target, receiver Mason Mossbarger, and Royals linebacker Cannon Endicott was chosen to the D-V third team.

Three players from NWOAL runner-up Archbold received D-V recognition, with senior running back Carson Dominique being picked to the second team, and junior defensive back Chase Miller and senior punter Krayton Kern selected to the third team.

Ridener's Oak Harbor teammate, junior running back Jacqui Hayward, was named to the D-V third team, and senior offensive lineman Devin Montalbine of Blanchard Valley Conference runner-up Liberty-Benton was named to the second team.

Port Clinton had two senior players honored in D-V, with tight end Adam Thorbahn named to the second team, and offensive lineman Ethan Ranzenberger picked to the third team.

Junior defensive back Devin Farley of Otsego was chosen to the D-V second team.

Only one area player was selected to the Division IV first team, with Napoleon senior defensive lineman Caleb Stoner taking that honor.

Others receiving D-IV recognition included Wauseon junior defensive back Tyson Rodriguez, who was selected to the second team, and the Rossford senior combo of quarterback Alex Williams and receiver Jake Morrison, who were each picked to the third team.

The OPSWA All-Ohio teams for Division II and Division III will be released on Wednesday, and the Division I team will be released on Thursday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo youth football team gears up for National Championship in Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a remarkable season, the Toledo Mid-City Steelers are preparing to head to Atlanta, Georgia for the conference’s national championship next week. The team, which is part of the Toledo Elite Student Athletes organization, has worked hard on and off the field preparing the boys and teaching them life skills.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lima News

Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash

Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Graduates 19 Physician Assistants During White Coat Ceremony

University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program presented 19 students with their white coats on Friday, Dec. 9, during the 2022 graduation ceremony. The University of Findlay’s Physician Assistant program provides students with experiential learning, allowing students to learn hands-on, in state-of-the-art facilities on campus. Students are also required to complete eight clinical rotations. During their time on campus, students receive a tremendous amount of support from faculty and staff.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two-vehicle accident at Decatur & Airport knocks out power

A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning. According to Toledo Police, a white car heading east on Airport Highway struck a pole near Decatur Street at a high rate of speed, and spun out. After coming to a rest in the middle of the road, a black truck coming west crashed into the white car. Both drivers came out with scrapes and bruises.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police searching for two missing teens

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.
KANSAS, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy