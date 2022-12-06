Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
CVI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.53, changing hands as low as $31.42 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGR
In trading on Thursday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as low as $10.76 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
FDVV Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FDVV ETF (Symbol: FDVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.02, changing hands as low as $37.79 per share. FDVV shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
kitco.com
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
msn.com
These small-cap stocks might make you the most money in 2023, based on two important data points
Small-cap stocks are trading near a two-decade low relative to large-cap stocks. When the stock market rebounds next year, as is expected by many investment-bank strategists, those smaller companies may outperform. Below is a screen of analysts’ favorite small-cap stocks for 2023, culled from the S&P Small Cap 600 Index...
NASDAQ
Ovintiv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OVV
In trading on Thursday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.48, changing hands as low as $65.40 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
NASDAQ
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Interesting RRC Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the RRC options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?
Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 192,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 208.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLV, ABT, DHR, BMY
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $401.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.9% decrease week over week (from 309,520,000 to 306,620,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is up about 1%, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is up about 1.4%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
SOXS: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BEAR 3X SHARES (Symbol: SOXS) where we have detected an approximate $188.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 19.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 28,023,440 to 33,373,440). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXS, versus its 200 day moving average:
