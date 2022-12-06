ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Related
sacramentocityexpress.com

City announces 17 recipients of $1 million in funding to fight local hunger

The City of Sacramento this week announced $1 million in new grants for food pantries, hot meal deliveries, and other programs to ensure everyone has access to healthy food. Seventeen organizations received awards ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 from the City’s share of American Rescue Plan relief dollars. The recipients were announced Tuesday by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Mai Vang.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.6.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Victor Duron, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Duron has been Grants Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2015 to 2021, including Deputy Director for Independent Living and Community Access, Executive Advisor, Section Chief and Unit Manager. Duron was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2013. He was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2012 to 2013. Duron was a Program Specialist at the Santa Clara County Office of Education from 2009 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,364. Duron is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt

SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robert J Hansen

Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition

Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Community College to Investigate Anti-Trans Emails from Professor

A series of anti-trans emails from Sacramento City College math professor Robert Crawford has prompted a “full investigation” according to a statement from the College’s PIO. Kaitlyn Collignon, Communications and Public Information Officer from Sacramento City College, told the Vanguard, “Sacramento City College and the Los Rios...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

All Nations Native Craft Fair coming December 10

Native American artisans from California and their unique and handcrafted items are just a few of the attractions at Saturday’s All Nations Native Craft Fair in Twin Rivers Unified School District. This cultural event will also feature Otsigeya, an award-winning Cherokee women’s drum group, Native dancers, and cultural foods....
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
ABC10

'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
SACRAMENTO, CA
k12dive.com

OCR: California district had inappropriate oversight of restraint, seclusion of students at private schools

California's Davis Joint Unified School District violated students' civil rights when it placed three students with disabilities in private schools and failed to intervene in the repeated use of restraint and seclusion at those schools, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights found. One of the students died as a result of a 90-minute prone restraint where the student was held on the ground, face-down in 2018.
DAVIS, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County dismisses Schaeffer as HHSA director

El Dorado County dismissed newly appointed Health and Human Services Agency Director Evelyn Schaeffer from her position Dec. 6, leaving the county without a director for the second time in 2022. Without citing reason, County Counsel David Livingston reported the action during the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting after closed...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Six years after California expanded ballot access, many counties are reluctant to adapt

Six years ago, California sought to make voting earlier and more accessible for its electorate. Under the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, all registered voters in participating counties would receive a mail-in ballot. Precinct polling places would give way to centralized voting centers, where ballots could be cast up to 10 days before Election Day. Drop-off locations would be available 29 days out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

State lawmakers hit the gas on oil legislation

As lawmakers returned to Sacramento on Monday to swear in new members for the 2023 legislative session, some wasted little time in posing the question: Why are gas prices so high?. High gas prices are a longtime staple in California. Taxes, fees and stringent regulations to combat climate change purposely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
SACRAMENTO, CA

