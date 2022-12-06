SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Victor Duron, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Duron has been Grants Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2015 to 2021, including Deputy Director for Independent Living and Community Access, Executive Advisor, Section Chief and Unit Manager. Duron was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2013. He was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2012 to 2013. Duron was a Program Specialist at the Santa Clara County Office of Education from 2009 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,364. Duron is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO