ijpr.org
‘I'm meant to be here’: California’s Legislature will have a record number of women, LGBTQ lawmakers
It’s been nearly 20 years since a woman has represented Sacramento in the California Legislature. Now, there are two: Sen. Angelique Ashby and Asm. Stephanie Nyugen, both Democrats. Ashby said she was surprised to realize it had been so long since the last woman to represent the area, Deborah...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City announces 17 recipients of $1 million in funding to fight local hunger
The City of Sacramento this week announced $1 million in new grants for food pantries, hot meal deliveries, and other programs to ensure everyone has access to healthy food. Seventeen organizations received awards ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 from the City’s share of American Rescue Plan relief dollars. The recipients were announced Tuesday by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilmember Mai Vang.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.6.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Victor Duron, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Rehabilitation. Duron has been Grants Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2015 to 2021, including Deputy Director for Independent Living and Community Access, Executive Advisor, Section Chief and Unit Manager. Duron was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Public Health from 2015 to 2013. He was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2012 to 2013. Duron was a Program Specialist at the Santa Clara County Office of Education from 2009 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,364. Duron is a Democrat.
Mom continues fight for son as US Department of Education finds school district committed rights violations
DAVIS, Calif. — A family is finally seeing progress toward justice four years after the death of their 13-year-old son, Max Benson. He died after being restrained at Guiding Hands, a non-public school, in 2018. The United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reached an agreement with...
Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt
SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming opposition
Sacramento County residents opposing the most recent proposal to expand the Main Jail on Monday, December 5, 2022.Photo by(Decarcerate Sacramento) (Sacramento, Calif.) The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the $450 million proposal to essentially expand the downtown Main Jail Thursday which it views as the only viable path to compliance with the consent decree.
davisvanguard.org
Community College to Investigate Anti-Trans Emails from Professor
A series of anti-trans emails from Sacramento City College math professor Robert Crawford has prompted a “full investigation” according to a statement from the College’s PIO. Kaitlyn Collignon, Communications and Public Information Officer from Sacramento City College, told the Vanguard, “Sacramento City College and the Los Rios...
riolindamessenger.com
All Nations Native Craft Fair coming December 10
Native American artisans from California and their unique and handcrafted items are just a few of the attractions at Saturday’s All Nations Native Craft Fair in Twin Rivers Unified School District. This cultural event will also feature Otsigeya, an award-winning Cherokee women’s drum group, Native dancers, and cultural foods....
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
k12dive.com
OCR: California district had inappropriate oversight of restraint, seclusion of students at private schools
California's Davis Joint Unified School District violated students' civil rights when it placed three students with disabilities in private schools and failed to intervene in the repeated use of restraint and seclusion at those schools, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights found. One of the students died as a result of a 90-minute prone restraint where the student was held on the ground, face-down in 2018.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County dismisses Schaeffer as HHSA director
El Dorado County dismissed newly appointed Health and Human Services Agency Director Evelyn Schaeffer from her position Dec. 6, leaving the county without a director for the second time in 2022. Without citing reason, County Counsel David Livingston reported the action during the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting after closed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Six years after California expanded ballot access, many counties are reluctant to adapt
Six years ago, California sought to make voting earlier and more accessible for its electorate. Under the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, all registered voters in participating counties would receive a mail-in ballot. Precinct polling places would give way to centralized voting centers, where ballots could be cast up to 10 days before Election Day. Drop-off locations would be available 29 days out.
Bakersfield Californian
State lawmakers hit the gas on oil legislation
As lawmakers returned to Sacramento on Monday to swear in new members for the 2023 legislative session, some wasted little time in posing the question: Why are gas prices so high?. High gas prices are a longtime staple in California. Taxes, fees and stringent regulations to combat climate change purposely...
Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders
SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Reduces Bail, but $50,000 Is More Than 30 Times What Accused Can Afford
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam this week eventually agreed to reduce bail for a man accused of two charges of second-degree burglary, as well as one charge of resisting a peace officer—but the $50,000 was still far above the unemployed man’s “$1,500 to his name.”
