cbs19news
Paving work to cause overnight detours at Richmond Road diverging diamond
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Paving work may impact drivers in the eastern part of Albemarle County this weekend. The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers on Richmond Road will be detoured onto Interstate 64 during the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday. According to a release, this is...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
Car engulfed in flames shuts down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County
A vehicle fire has shut down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
cbs19news
Gas prices decreasing in time for holiday travel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s a combination of a few factors and a just bit of holiday magic, but gas prices are down as holiday travel picks up. The current average price per gallon of gas in Virginia is lower than it was one year ago. Experts say...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
cbs19news
Murray Elementary celebrates namesake, makes dedication wall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area schools have been changing their original names recently because of historical ties to racism or Native American genocide. But one Albemarle school is keeping its name: Murray Elementary. Virginia L. Murray was Albemarle County's first black supervisor and is known for improving teacher...
WRIC TV
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia. The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights...
cbs19news
New public input platform launched
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents of Charlottesville have a new way to provide input to the city regarding policies and programs. The city has launched Polco, an online engagement platform that allows community members to provide direct input to the decision-making process. According to a release, officials will post...
cbs19news
ACPS requesting funding to build new elementary schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools want to build two new elementary schools. The county School Board requested $318 million during a joint work session with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. A school leader said improvements are needed for equitable improvements, saying that...
